 Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not Mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWho Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not Mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not Mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Madhavi Jadhav accused Girish Mahajan of trying to erase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's identity. "People like me can get government jobs because of Dr Ambedkar. I will not apologise," she said and dared the administration to suspend her

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not Mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | Video Screengrab

A video of Madhavi Jadhav, a Nashik Forest Department staffer, has gone viral on social media since Monday morning. In the video, Jadhav is seen lashing out at Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan for not mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's name in his Republic Day speech.

"Girish Mahajan didn't take Dr Ambedkar's name in his speech, whereas the names of those people who were not responsible for democracy and the Constitution were frequently mentioned. Why was the name of the person who deserves the real honour of the Republic Day not taken during the speech?" she asked.

Read Also
Pune Hit-and-Run: 73-Year-Old Woman Loses Life During Morning Walk
article-image

She accused Mahajan of trying to erase Dr Ambedkar's identity. "People like me can get government jobs because of Dr Ambedkar. I will not apologise," she said and dared the administration to suspend her.

'Purely unintentional'

FPJ Shorts
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB

Reacting to the incident, Mahajan said the omission of reference to Dr Ambedkar was purely unintentional. "I raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai'. I didn't intend to mention the name of Dr Ambedkar. I always hail him in my speeches. However, I apologise for the same," Mahajan said.

Meanwhile, politicians across party lines slammed Mahajan.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Killed After Bus Hits Scooter On Pune–Nashik Highway, Driver Flees
article-image

'Crime under the Atrocities Act'

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief and grandson of Dr Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, spoke to Jadhav over the phone. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Today, I spoke on the phone with Madhavi Jadhav (a forest guard), who publicly protested against the vile mentality of BJP minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik. During the call, Madhavi Jadhav narrated the entire sequence of events to me. Minister Girish Mahajan's actions constitute a crime under the Atrocities Act. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Nashik West Committee is currently attempting to file a complaint with the police regarding this matter."

He added, "If the police do not register this case, I myself will draft the necessary legal documents and compel the police to register the crime. The RSS-BJP is consistently insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. We publicly condemn the actions of the BJP and Girish Mahajan," he added.

'Maharashtra will never forgive'

Congress MP slammed the BJP over the incident. "Republic Day is a celebration of the Constitution, and forgetting its makers reflects the BJP's anti-Maharashtra mindset," she alleged.

Read Also
Pune IT Employees Step In As 14-Year-Old Accident Victim Faces Delay In Emergency Treatment After...
article-image

Gaikwad stated that the objection raised by Forest Department officer during the event reflected the voice of every self-respecting Marathi citizen. She alleged that the ruling party cared only about power and money and had no respect for the leaders who shaped the state and the nation. "The people of Maharashtra will never forgive such ministers who are intoxicated with power," she said in a statement.

'Jai Bhim'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief took to X and wrote, "LIBERTY, EQUALITY, JUSTICE, FRATERNITY. JAI BHIM."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not...
Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not...
VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day...
VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day...
Angels Of Pune: How Mission URJA Is Transforming Tikona Fort & Nearby Villages
Angels Of Pune: How Mission URJA Is Transforming Tikona Fort & Nearby Villages
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You...
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You...
Nashik: Forest Dept Woman Employee Strongly Objects To Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan’s...
Nashik: Forest Dept Woman Employee Strongly Objects To Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan’s...