Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Killed After Bus Hits Scooter On Pune–Nashik Highway, Driver Flees | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man died after being hit by an Ashok Leyland private bus in the Bhosari area on the Pune-Nashik Highway on Saturday. After hitting the motorcycle on which the deceased was travelling, the bus didn't stop. The commuters followed the bus, intercepted it, and physically assaulted the driver of the bus in anger.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimraya Amrutgauda Patil. Prashant Basavraj Algi (25, Bhosari) has complained to the Bhosari Police Station. Bhosari Police have detained the bus driver, identified as Kuldeep Manik Thorat (32, Bhosari).

He has been charged under the BNS sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and sections 132, 184, 119, and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

According to police reports, the complainant and his friend Patil were going on a Dynamo Electric Scooter from Pune Nashik Highway when, in front of Roshan Garden restaurant, the accused driver, driving the Ashok Leyland Bus with registration number MH 14 CW 3985, hit the duo from behind while attempting to overtake their vehicle.

Police said that the driver, instead of stopping or attending to the injured, ran away with his vehicle. Angered commuters who witnessed this chased the bus and intercepted it. They took the accused bus driver out of the vehicle and assaulted him. The bus driver was handed over to the Bhosari Police, and a case was then registered against him.

Police said the deceased was kept in an injured state for a long time. Eyewitnesses claim that if he had been given prompt medical attention, his life could have been saved. However, as nobody got him to the hospital on time, too much blood was lost when he was taken there. He succumbed to his injury on Saturday night at around 10 pm.

A police official from the Bhosari Police Station said, “We have detained the bus driver. His condition is stable. A case has been registered against him for reckless driving and causing death by negligence. A notice has been given to him. We are investigating the matter further.”