 Pune: Man Thrashed, Pan Shop Vandalised By 7-8 Men In Magarpatta; Video Goes Viral
According to the information shared on social media, the incident took place in Pune's Magarpatta area. In the video, 7-8 men can be seen assaulting the pan shop vendor, vandalising his shop, hurling abuses and threatening him

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Pune: Man Thrashed, Pan Shop Vandalised By 7-8 Men In Magarpatta; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A video is going viral on social media showing 7-8 men brutally thrashing and abusing a pan shop vendor.

Watch Video:

According to the information shared on social media, the incident took place in Pune's Magarpatta area. In the video, 7-8 men can be seen assaulting the pan shop vendor, vandalising his shop, hurling abuses and threatening him. The video captures the attackers damaging the shop while the vendor tries to protect himself.

The exact reason behind the assault is unclear. However, the incident has sparked outrage among netizens, who have demanded strict action against those involved.

As per the CCTV timestamp, the incident occured on January 24.

Daring Daylight Robbery In Somwar Peth Flat

A daring daylight robbery took place at a flat in Pune’s Somwar Peth area. Reportedly, cash and jewellery worth ₹3.12 lakh were stolen. A case in connection with the robbery has been registered at the Samarth Police Station.

As per the police, a woman residing in a society in Somwar Peth had locked her flat and gone out for some work at around 11.15 am on Tuesday. Since the house is located in a densely populated area with constant activity, she did not suspect any possibility of theft. However, when she returned home at around 2.45 pm, she found the lock of her house broken.

Upon entering the house, she noticed that the cupboard had been broken into. The thieves had stolen gold jewellery and cash, amounting to a total of ₹3,12,330 worth of valuables, in a short period of just three and a half hours. 

The woman immediately rushed to the Samarth Police Station and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case against unknown thieves and have started examining CCTV footage from the area.

