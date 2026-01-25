Congress’ Prashant Jagtap & Uddhav Sena’s Vasant More Lock Horns As Tensions Within Mahavikas Aghadi Rise After Pune Civic Polls | Sourced

Pune: Following the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, internal differences have surfaced within the Mahavikas Aghadi after its underwhelming performance. Former corporator Vasant More and corporator Prashant Jagtap have exchanged allegations, with More claiming that Jagtap worked in favour of the Mahayuti, a charge that Jagtap has denied while responding critically to More’s remarks.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved massive success in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, other major parties, including Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Indian National Congress, faced significant losses.

Among the notable defeats was Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More, who was defeated by BJP candidate Vyankoji Khopade. More and his son both contested the elections unsuccessfully.

Following his loss, Vasant More sparked a political sensation by levelling serious allegations against Congress leader Prashant Jagtap, accusing him of “colluding with the BJP” to ensure More’s defeat.

Jagtap had joined the Congress after resigning as the Pune city president of the NCP–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) faction less than a fortnight before the elections.

Vasant More’s Jab At Jagtap

Vasant More had previously questioned the strategy of the alliance, alleging a pre-planned conspiracy.

After the Pune Civic Polls, Vasant More said, “I, Prashant Jagtap, and Arvind Shinde were constantly arguing. If we are in an alliance, why did you behave this way? You fielded candidates where they weren’t needed. Why did you drop five candidates specifically in my ward? It was all pre-planned.”

More said that Prashant Jagtap joined hands with the BJP to defeat him, and he will prove this allegation.

Also, following his defeat, Vasant More shared a post on social media that set off intense political speculation, specifically due to its final warning.

More wrote in his post, “From 2022 to 2026, even without holding any official post in Pune, I stood as the support for the poor and common citizens. Now, 20,867 oppressed, victimised, and honest people have given me their blessings… Consequences will have to be faced, won’t they?”

Prashant Jagtap’s Sarcastic Retort

Responding to the allegations, Prashant Jagtap took a sharp, sarcastic dig at More while speaking to a television channel. Referring to More as an “international leader”, Jagtap clarified that they didn’t even field a candidate against him.

“Vasant More is not so big, nor am I so small, that an ‘international leader’ like him should comment on me. Since he is an international leader with five to six lakh followers, yet only secured 20,000 votes and saw his son’s deposit forfeited, he should perhaps focus on self-reflection instead of speaking about me.”

Read Also Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station

He further added, “Vasant More was defeated by a novice BJP worker in his own ward. On the day he lost, I actually spoke to him and mentioned how the BJP used money and muscle power. I don’t know why he is accusing us now. Whether it’s me, Arvind Shinde, or the Congress party -- we did not even field a candidate against him.”