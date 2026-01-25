Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elections In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad On February 6

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building |

Pune: The process to elect new mayors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been set in motion, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) scheduled to elect their mayor and deputy mayor on 6th February 2026. The filing of nomination papers will begin on 2nd February, followed by the election on 6th February.

According to instructions issued by the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office, both civic bodies have been directed to convene special general body meetings on the designated dates. In Pune, the mayor’s post has been reserved for a woman candidate from the general category following a draw conducted by the Maharashtra government on 22nd January. In contrast, the mayor’s post in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been reserved for the general (open) category, allowing corporators from all categories to contest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured a clear majority in both civic bodies, has begun internal discussions to finalise its candidates. In Pune, several senior women leaders are in the race for the mayor’s post, including BJP women’s wing vice-president Varsha Tapkir; Manjusha Nagpure, who was elected unopposed; Ranjana Tilekar, mother of MLA Yogesh Tilekar; Manasi Deshpande; and Swarda Bapat, daughter-in-law of the late Girish Bapat.

While in Pimpri-Chinchwad, key leaders, including BJP City President Shatrughna Kate, former deputy mayor Shailaja More, Ravi Landge, and Rahul Kalate, are in the race for the mayor’s post.

Party sources said that despite having a comfortable majority, the BJP may take a surprise decision while finalising the mayoral candidate. Along with the mayor and deputy mayor, the party will also appoint the leader of the house, the standing committee chairman and heads of various civic committees.

Confirming the schedule, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the first general body meeting of newly elected corporators has been called on 6th February to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, and that a detailed programme for the election will be announced soon.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor will also be held on 6th February 2026. Nomination papers can be filed with the city secretary on 2nd February between 3 pm and 5 pm. Following the declaration of municipal election results on 16th January, in which the BJP retained power with a one-sided majority for the second consecutive term, the municipal administration informed the divisional commissioner about the proposed election schedule.

A special meeting of newly elected corporators will be held at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation headquarters at 11 am on 6th February, with Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware appointed as the presiding officer. The BJP currently holds 84 seats in the 128-member PCMC house, followed by the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) with 37 seats, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) with six seats, and one Independent corporator.

PCMC’s Mukesh Kolap said a special meeting has been organised on 6th February for the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, and that the deadline for filing nomination papers is 2nd February between 3 pm and 5 pm.