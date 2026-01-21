Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Corporators To Choose Co-Elected Members In PMC & PCMC: Here’s All You Need To Know

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photos

Pune: Urban residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad appear relieved as the recent election cycle comes to a close -- at least for now. Voter apathy was evident in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections held last week, with turnout declining compared to the previous civic polls. However, with the civic bodies now elected, urban voters will not be required to return to the polling booths until 2029, three years from now.

That said, a crucial phase is yet to unfold, one that will shape the functioning of both civic bodies. The election of mayors, the formation of the general body, and the assumption of charge by corporators are still pending. Before these processes are completed, the publicly elected representatives will also choose additional members to join them in governance. These members are known as co-opted members within the municipal corporation.

While Punekars elected 165 corporators, a total of 178 members will represent the city in the PMC. Similarly, although voters in Pimpri-Chinchwad elected 128 corporators, the PCMC will have a total strength of 138 members.

PMC will have a total of 13 nominated councillors, also known as the co-opted members, and PCMC will have a total of 10. The number of co-opted members has increased compared to last term, as in 2017, PMC had eight, while PCMC had five nominated corporators. With this number now increased, many aspirants -- who missed out on getting a nomination from their respective parties or who couldn't secure a win despite nomination -- have started their campaigning for the position.

In Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a dominant majority, winning 119 of the total 128 seats, while both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) together managed 30 seats, and the Indian National Congress won 15. The number of nominated councillors depends on the proportion of members elected by the people. As things stand, the BJP is expected to nominate 10 members, the NCP two, and the Congress one.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad as well, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 84 of the 128 seats in the civic body, while the NCP won 36 seats. The two parties will share the nominated corporators' positions, with the BJP set to nominate seven members and the NCP three.

What Are Co-Elected Corporators in PMC & PCMC?

In Maharashtra’s municipal corporations, such as the PMC and PCMC, alongside the directly elected corporators, there are provisions for additional members known as co-elected or nominated corporators. These individuals are selected after civic elections based on the proportion of elected representatives each political party has secured in the house.

Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and related amendments, municipal bodies can include a number of nominated corporators, which is typically up to 10 or 10% of the elected members (whichever is less). This was expanded from a lower limit in recent years to allow greater inclusion. Co-elected corporators are generally chosen by party leadership and may include political leaders who either did not contest or were unsuccessful in the direct elections.

However, these co-elected members have limited statutory powers compared to elected corporators. They cannot vote in general body meetings or be elected as mayor, deputy mayor, or committee chairpersons. Their role is primarily advisory -- participating in discussions, giving feedback, raising issues, and offering suggestions during meetings.

In practice, this system allows political parties to include experienced leaders, experts, and community representatives in the municipal house, even if they did not win direct elections.

According to officials, apart from co-opted corporators at the general body level, members are also nominated at the ward level. These members become part of the ward committees and work alongside elected corporators. As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, such nominated members are chosen from recognised non-government organisations and community-based organisations engaged in social welfare activities within the ward committee area. The nominees must also be registered voters in wards that fall under the jurisdiction of the respective ward committee.