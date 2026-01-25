 Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Airport Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A case has been registered against a young man who attempted to illegally enter the premises of the Air Force Station in Lohegaon. While trying to scale the wall of the base, the youth fell and sustained an injury to his leg.

Junior Air Force Officer Pradeep Kumar Singh (47) filed a formal complaint at the Airport Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) regarding the incident. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the 25-year-old youth.

According to the police, the Air Force holds land in the Tata Guard Room area on Ahilyanagar Highway. This area is part of the Lohegaon Air Force Station, and entry is strictly prohibited for all civilians except for Air Force officers and staff.

On Thursday (22nd January), around 12:00 PM, the youth was seen climbing the wall in the Tata Guard Room area to gain entry.

article-image

Police said that the Air Force personnel on patrol spotted him and moved to take him into custody.

In his attempt to scale the wall and enter, the youth fell, resulting in a fractured leg, notes the official First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Airport Police Station. He was subsequently admitted to the Air Force Hospital for treatment.

The youth told Air Force officials that he was climbing the wall out of curiosity to see the internal layout of the airbase.

A case has been registered against him under Section 329 (criminal trespass and house trespass) of the BNS. Notably, this is the second such incident recently; just fifteen days ago, another individual was booked for illegally trespassing onto Air Force property.

