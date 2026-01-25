Ajit Pawar Launches Pune Zilla Parishad Campaign From Baramati, Backs Youth & Women Candidates, Insists On Full-Time Politicians | X | @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar kicked off his campaign for Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls from Baramati on Saturday. Campaigning for the upcoming civic body elections, Ajit Pawar, of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), made it clear that only those with a full focus on politics will be entertained.

Many government contractors have aspired to launch their political careers this time through civic body elections. While speaking about those on Saturday, Pawar said, “This year, opportunities have been given to the youth in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. We will not entertain contractors in politics. They should either practise politics or stick to contracting,” clarified Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He was speaking on Saturday at the Maruti Temple in Kanheri village in Baramati Tehsil, where he launched the campaign for the Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Ajit Pawar stated, “The number of party workers is growing, and consequently, so is the number of aspirants. However, this time, the emphasis is on providing opportunities to young and educated candidates. Women now volunteer for these roles instead of us having to ask them. This year, we have even given an opportunity to a woman who holds a Ph.D. Regardless, contractors will not be tolerated in politics. They must choose one: politics or contracting.”

Pawar asserted that Baramati’s development will continue at full pace, pointing to a series of major infrastructure and public welfare projects currently underway. These include the Rs 43 crore Yashwantrao Chavan Study Center, a Rs 394 crore Ayurvedic College, and the ambitious Rs 1,000 crore Karha–Nira Lift Irrigation Scheme aimed at boosting agricultural capacity.

Other key initiatives include the Rs 438 crore Janai–Shirsai closed pipeline project to improve water supply, a Rs 300 crore cancer hospital to strengthen healthcare services, and a Rs 75 crore sports complex to promote youth and sporting activities. He also highlighted the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj International Airport at Purandar as a significant international-level project expected to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

Regarding the alliance between Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne and former Minister Harshvardhan Patil in Indapur, Ajit Pawar remarked, “Some people try to poison my ears with rumours, but I am not someone who believes everything I hear. I have been in elections since 1992. If Harshvardhan Patil and Dattatray Bharne have come together in Indapur, what is the harm in that?”