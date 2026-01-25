Spiritual Guide Guruji Shri Pramod Kumar Sharma Honoured With D.Litt. At Ajeenkya DY Patil University Convocation |

Pune: Renowned spiritual guide and humanitarian Guruji Shri Pramod Kumar Sharma was conferred the prestigious Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) (Honoris Causa) by Ajeenkya DY Patil University during its 10th Convocation Ceremony, in recognition of his lifelong devotion to spiritual enlightenment, visionary insight, and selfless service to humanity.

Along with Guruji Shri Pramod Kumar Sharma, D.Litt. degrees were also awarded to eminent personalities including former Indian cricket team captain Shri Rohit Sharma, Minister Smt Pankaja Gopinath Munde, social entrepreneur Shri Manoj Pochat, Executive Chairman of Goldiam International Ltd Shri Rashesh Bhansali, and Founder of Sanatan Dharma Foundation Shri Sudesh Aggarwal.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Chancellor of the university, who reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to building an educated and innovative India. He noted that as the nation emerges as a global power, the responsibility on young graduates has increased significantly.

Distinguished guests at the event included His Excellency Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in India, Dr Rakesh Kumar Jain, Vice Chancellor, Dr Nishakant Ojha, Chief Advisor, Strategic Affairs, Chairman, Study Group, Integrated Defence Staff, Government of India, and Smt Pooja A Patil, Chairperson, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Kumar Jain said innovation is embedded in the very identity of the university. “We encourage students to think independently and create new solutions,” he said.

Addressing the convocation as Chief Guest, Maharashtra’s Minister for Animal Husbandry, Environment and Climate Change, Smt Pankaja Gopinath Munde, inspired graduating students with a message of resilience. “Victories and defeats are part of life. Never lose hope and always keep fighting,” she said, urging students to remain positive and not measure success only in material terms.

The university cited Guruji’s extraordinary contribution in guiding individuals across disciplines, including scientists involved in critical pharmaceutical and medical research. For decades, his compassionate counsel and intuitive vision have helped translate spiritual wisdom into tangible benefits for society, making him a deserving recipient of one of the university’s highest honours.

The convocation ceremony was anchored by Chak De India! Actress Vidya Malvade.