Jalgaon: Youth-Led Voter Awareness Rally Held On National Voters' Day

Jalgaon: On the occasion of National Voters' Day, a voter awareness rally was organised today, January 25, in Jalgaon city, in coordination with the District Collector and District Election Officer's office, Jalgaon, and with the cooperation of Mera Yuva Bharat, Jalgaon, National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The rally was flagged off by Additional District Collector Dr Shrimant Harkar. Present on the occasion were Deputy Collector Archana More, Sub-Divisional Officer Vinay Gosavi, Tehsildar Sheetal Rajput, and District Youth Officer of Mera Yuva Bharat, Abhishek Chavare.

A large number of NSS and NCC volunteers from Dhanaji Nanaji Chaudhary College, Annasaheb G.D. Bendale Women's College, Nutan Maratha College, S.S. Maniyar Law College, M.J. College, Baheti College, Shri. Madhukarrao Chaudhary College, and Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, along with university students and youth volunteers from Mera Yuva Bharat, participated in the rally.

The rally started at 11:00 AM from the District Sessions Court, Jalgaon, and proceeded via the bus stand, concluding at the District Collector's office, Jalgaon. During the rally, impactful street plays based on the right to vote, the importance of voting in a democracy, and youth participation were performed at various locations. Through these street plays, the message of voter awareness was effectively conveyed to the citizens.

This initiative underscored the importance of active participation in voter registration and the voting process among the youth and citizens. The organisers appealed to every citizen to actively participate in the voting process to strengthen democracy.