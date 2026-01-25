 Jalgaon: Youth-Led Voter Awareness Rally Held On National Voters’ Day
Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Youth-Led Voter Awareness Rally Held On National Voters’ Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: On the occasion of National Voters' Day, a voter awareness rally was organised today, January 25, in Jalgaon city, in coordination with the District Collector and District Election Officer's office, Jalgaon, and with the cooperation of Mera Yuva Bharat, Jalgaon, National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The rally was flagged off by Additional District Collector Dr Shrimant Harkar. Present on the occasion were Deputy Collector Archana More, Sub-Divisional Officer Vinay Gosavi, Tehsildar Sheetal Rajput, and District Youth Officer of Mera Yuva Bharat, Abhishek Chavare.

A large number of NSS and NCC volunteers from Dhanaji Nanaji Chaudhary College, Annasaheb G.D. Bendale Women's College, Nutan Maratha College, S.S. Maniyar Law College, M.J. College, Baheti College, Shri. Madhukarrao Chaudhary College, and Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, along with university students and youth volunteers from Mera Yuva Bharat, participated in the rally.

FPJ Shorts
This initiative underscored the importance of active participation in voter registration and the voting process among the youth and citizens. The organisers appealed to every citizen to actively participate in the voting process to strengthen democracy.

