Pune: AI-Based CCTV System To Strengthen Crime Control, Traffic & Disaster Management In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The entire jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has received a major technological boost, as a state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance project is set to be implemented across the entire jurisdiction.

The High-Level Committee (HPC), chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Government of Maharashtra, has approved a state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance project for the entire Commissionerate area. This approval is a significant step toward strengthening law and order, crime prevention, traffic control, and disaster management in this rapidly developing industrial and urban hub of the state.

In light of rapid urbanisation and a growing population, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have recently focused on large-scale infrastructure expansion. This includes the establishment of six new police stations and the creation of posts for ten Assistant Commissioners of Police, five Deputy Commissioners, and one Additional Commissioner of Police, with competent officers already appointed.

Additionally, land has been acquired for a new Commissionerate building, new police station buildings, a spacious parade ground, a well-equipped Motor Transport (MT) Department, and various other police offices.

Along with these physical infrastructures, this newly approved CCTV project will create an integrated and centralised system for the entire Commissionerate. Existing CCTV cameras installed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Mission and the Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be integrated into this project, while new cameras will be installed in critical areas currently lacking coverage.

A Project Implementation Committee (PIC), chaired by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, has been formed to execute this project. It includes senior officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Smart City, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police force has consistently emphasised infrastructure development and the effective use of technology. This HPC approval will certainly help foster a sense of security and trust among citizens, contributing to a “Safe and Smart” Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Key Highlights of the Project:

- Industrial & IT Focus: Special surveillance will be maintained in major industrial zones like Chakan MIDC, Talegaon MIDC, and Bhosari MIDC, as well as the Hinjawadi IT Hub.

- Religious & Crowd Management: A robust network will be established in the pilgrimage centres of Dehu and Alandi to ensure effective crowd planning and smooth traffic management during festivals and Palkhi processions, which attract millions of devotees.

- AI Technology: The project will utilise advanced AI-based video analytics. This technology will be instrumental in crime detection, investigation, traffic enforcement, and emergency response.

- Command Center: A state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Center will be established in the newly constructed Commissionerate building. Live feeds will be accessible to all Zonal Deputy Commissioners, the Traffic Department, and individual police stations.