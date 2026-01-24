 Pune: Banned E-Cigarettes, Hookah Products Worth ₹8.32 Lakh Seized In Major Crackdown
Sudarshan Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of the Narcotics Cell, said that e-cigarettes and hookah products are banned, yet people still try to sell them in the market

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Pune: Banned E-Cigarettes, Hookah Products Worth ₹8.32 Lakh Seized In Major Crackdown | Representational Image

Under the Nashamukta Pune Abhiyan (Drug-Free Pune Campaign), the Anti-Narcotics Squad carried out a major crackdown on the illegal sale of banned e-cigarettes (vapes) and tobacco-based hookah flavours. Multiple raids were conducted at six locations, during which goods worth Rs 8,32,960 were seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Husen Abdul Rehman (25), resident of Koregaon Park; Hasan Sheikh (42), resident of Mahatma Gandhi Road, Camp; and Abdul Ismail Jabir (28), resident of Moledina Road, Camp.

The action was taken against shops involved in stocking and selling prohibited e-cigarettes and hookah flavours. In the areas of Camp and Koregaon Park, three cases have been registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act.

Similarly, in the Kothrud and Camp areas, three separate cases were registered against shopkeepers selling tobacco-based hookah flavours. During the operation, a total of 895 hookah flavour products were seized.

Sudarshan Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of the Narcotics Cell, said that e-cigarettes and hookah products are banned, yet people still try to sell them in the market. “The drive is going on consistently and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

