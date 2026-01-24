 PMC To Fast-Track Widening Work Of Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Budget Hiked By ₹5 Crore
PMC To Fast-Track Widening Work Of Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Budget Hiked By ₹5 Crore

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
PMC To Fast-Track Widening Work Of Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Budget Hiked By ₹5 Crore | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to fast-track the widening work of the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

95 per cent of the work has been completed at a cost of ₹63.57 crore, while the overall project cost is ₹72.57 crore. However, there was a shortage of funds. Now, the civic body has increased the project’s budget by ₹5 crore.

article-image

Reportedly, the ₹5 crore is being diverted from the budgetary allocation meant for the widening of Ganeshkhind Road. The implementation of the Ganeshkhind Road widening will require some more time due to administrative processes. Hence, a proposal to divert the funds was approved in the civic standing committee and general body meetings this week.

The Old Mumbai-Pune Highway connects Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It continues to witness heavy traffic despite alternate roads via Aundh and Baner being built.

article-image

Besides, most of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses plying between Mumbai and Pune, Ahilyanagar, Solapur and Kolhapur use the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Moreover, it is widely used by daily commuters travelling for work and education in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It also provides connectivity to Nashik district from Pune and other districts of western Maharashtra.

