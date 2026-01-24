 Weekend, Republic Day Holiday Trigger Massive Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Weekend, Republic Day Holiday Trigger Massive Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Several commuters took to social media to share their situation, calling for better traffic management during long weekends and public holidays. Many also appealed to the authorities to provide advance travel advisories and deploy additional traffic management measures

Weekend, Republic Day Holiday Trigger Massive Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed a massive traffic jam from Friday evening as the weekend, coupled with the Republic Day holiday on Monday, led to a surge in vehicles.

Thousands of commuters seemed to have taken advantage of the extended break, resulting in slow-moving traffic and long queues at several points on the expressway.

Families travelling for getaways to spots like Lonavala, Khandala, Matheran and Mahabaleshwar were caught in the gridlock.

Several commuters took to social media to share their situation, calling for better traffic management during long weekends and public holidays. Many also appealed to the authorities to provide advance travel advisories and deploy additional traffic management measures.

A user wrote, “Every weekend, without fail, the expressway between Mumbai and Pune is jammed due to leisure travellers. Given the limitations of the road in the short term, we need interventions to mitigate traffic. More train and bus services, restricting heavy goods movement or shifting it to trains, and efficient traffic management are needed. A comprehensive review is required at appropriate levels. Also, create alternative destinations to Lonavala, which is much beyond its peak capacity.”

“Authorities and the tourism fraternity need to work on all possibilities to accommodate the rush with ease. For that, the calendar has to be on the table for discussion. Festivals, government holidays, the gravity of a particular festival, etc. Special trains are the best way out,” another user commented.

“Work on 8/10-laning of the expressway needs to start as soon as possible. The ‘Missing Link’ opening later this year will provide some relief for the ghat section,” a third user noted.

Check out the reactions below:

