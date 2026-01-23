Pune Grand Tour Leaves Behind Legacy Of Upgraded Roads, Beautified Streets; Residents Demand Year-Round Upkeep | Anand Chaini

The Pune Grand Tour cycle finally concluded on Friday. This first-of-its-kind event in the country has resulted in a huge upgrade for roads in Maharashtra's second largest city, along with a visual transformation by way of installations, wall art and graffiti, redesigned dividers and clear signage.

The effort has prompted residents to hail the Pune Municipal Corporation, while also demanding that this infrastructure upgrade be sustained throughout the year and also be extended to neighbourhoods that were not touched by the famed cycle race.

Pune Grand Tour Leaves Behind Legacy Of Upgraded Roads, Beautified Streets; Residents Demand Year-Round Upkeep | Anand Chaini

Infra Overhaul

Over the last three months, PMC has upgraded nearly 75 km of major roads, while also paying attention to streetscape design, an approach rarely seen in the city's civic works, officials said.

The initiative began on October 19, following directions to bring roads up to international standards ahead of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, while asserting the initiative was not limited to the cycling event.

Pune Grand Tour Leaves Behind Legacy Of Upgraded Roads, Beautified Streets; Residents Demand Year-Round Upkeep | Anand Chaini

“As part of the infrastructure drive, damaged stretches were repaired, milling work was completed, and roads were resurfaced using double-layer asphalt technology, while cracks on cement concrete roads were sealed,” he added.

More than 2,000 drainage chambers were brought to road level to ensure smoother travel, with 85 per cent of work being carried out during night hours to reduce inconvenience, the official said. PMC road department officials said cyclists who tested the upgraded stretches reported riding speeds of up to 70 kmph on certain sections, an uncommon experience on Pune's roads.

"More than one lakh metric tonnes of asphalt were used for the works, including repairs on roads within Pune Cantonment. Alongside resurfacing, PMC undertook extensive beautification efforts in collaboration with private companies under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives," an official from the department said.

City Beautification

Several stretches now feature curated installations, wall paintings and graffiti, along with cleaner footpaths, improved road markings and clearer signage, while dividers on East Street and Moledina Road, which had remained damaged or incomplete for nearly two decades, were rebuilt, repainted and realigned, he said.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

"These roads were also resurfaced, enhancing both safety and aesthetics. Removal of dangling overhead cables further reduced visual clutter and improved road safety. PMC maintained a road roughness index of 2.5 metres per kilometre, a level typically associated with highways. The project was executed in four packages at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore," the official said.

The scale of work required constant supervision, admitted PMC road department chief Aniruddha Pawaskar.

‘Year-Round Upkeep’

Residents have welcomed the makeover but stressed that upkeep will be critical. Some are claiming that within a month, that same route has been transformed into a spotless road, its smooth curves framed by the scenic Pavana dam backwaters, creating a picture-perfect setting. However, some complained that this shows how the administration turns a blind eye to residents' issues, whereas they spent crores of rs to host an event which lasted for just five days. The entire show-up things just reflect the priority of the authorities.

Mahesh Harde, an autorickshaw driver speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “This is not about the political parties, the civic body and the contractor are responsible for the menace, PMC have no shortage of funds, but during the time of construction, a very low quality of work we have seen. The main question is, if it could be done for a three-day event, then why not for Punekars who are paying a huge tax to the corporation?”

Sumit Salunke, another resident of swargate speaking to Free Press Journal, highlighted that “We are glad for an international cycling event organised in Pune and the road was maintained for that. We hope these roads will not need repairs soon. Around Rs 290 crores have been spent on maintenance. We hope the road has been prepared for the long term, not just looking three day event.”

Vishal Sanap, a cab driver, said, Now such roads are also equipped with proper strips, signboards, which we normally do not see. The potholes are filled properly, and the patches fixed are equal to the road. Administration should maintain the roads in future also as they have done for Pune Grand Tour.

"This is not a one-off exercise. The road improvement programme will continue throughout the year, and people will see more changes. The recent work has set a new benchmark, and we expect support from the newly elected corporators to maintain that momentum. PMC has taken a vow to transform the city in terms of road infrastructure, cleanliness, and air quality," Ram said.

Read Also New Zealand's Luke Mudgway Wins Inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026

Tackling Emergencies

Though the event has been hailed as widely successful, some residents faced severe inconvenience due to the closure of key roads in the city. Geeta Prasad, who was trying to convince the traffic police to let the ambulance go from the restricted area because her husband was inside the ambulance, but the authorities made no exception for her.

"We weren't aware of the grand cycling event at first, but then our ambulance got stuck, and somehow we managed, but today the same thing happened. The authorities should make some alternative routes for emergency cases. I tried convincing the police, but they are not allowing even for the urgent cases. This whole tour is a mess, and some arrangements should be made so that people don't suffer."

Read Also IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 was India's first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage, five-day Continental Cycling Race for Men. The race combined high-performance sporting excellence, celebrating Pune's cultural heritage, historic landmarks and rural tourism through nine talukas and 150 villages.

Tripti Chowdhury, audience witnessing the grand tour, said, "This event was so amazing, we should have more such events. Also, grand events like this puts pune on the global level. And it's a proud moment for all the Punekars for being the host. Next year, if this event happens again, we will be more prepared and will come in large numbers to cheer the participants."