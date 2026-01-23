If The Industrial Sector Develops, Jalgaon Will Develop, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil

Gulabrao Patil | File Image

Jalgaon: The administration is working to attract new small and large industries to the district and provide employment opportunities for the youth. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil stated today that if the entrepreneurs are satisfied, the district will be satisfied, and similarly, if the industrial sector of the district develops, the district will develop.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the workshop organized by the District Industries Center, Jalgaon, under the Central Government's "District as Export Hub" scheme, which was inaugurated by the Guardian Minister today. MLA Suresh Bhole, Industry Director Mrs. Vrushali Soni, General Manager of District Industries Center Santosh Gawli, and others were present on the occasion.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said that now that the district has received the D Plus category status in the industrial sector, new industries will come to the district. The state's industrial policy has given Jalgaon a good opportunity, and he expressed confidence that this will boost the development of the district. He further said that all the entrepreneurs were with them in achieving this status for the district. He urged banks to cooperate with the youth who have received training in the industrial sector to set up new industries. He also said that efforts will be made at the government level to establish small new industries in the coming days. He also stated that efforts will be made to include bananas in the nutritional diet of Anganwadis to promote the banana industry in the district. He instructed the concerned department to hold a joint meeting of entrepreneurs and public representatives every three months.

MLA Suresh Bhole said that it is necessary to understand and resolve the problems of the entrepreneurs in Jalgaon city, and added that all the public representatives will strive to bring various projects to the district. He also said that they will work to implement a modern firefighting system in the Jalgaon industrial area for industrial safety and to bring various industries to the district. District Collector Rohan Ghuge said that the administration is also making efforts for the growth of industries and businesses, and in the coming days, they will be starting an information center at the Collector's office to provide unemployed youth with information about jobs and new business opportunities. He said that this center will provide trained youth with information about available job opportunities and also provide information about new businesses to young entrepreneurs.

In her introductory remarks, Joint Director of Industries, Mrs. Soni, said that the Maharashtra government, in collaboration with the central government, has organized the "Jalgaon District as Export Hub" workshop to encourage the export sector of industrial production, achieve the objective of employment generation, and make the districts more capable and accountable for increasing exports.

At the beginning of the program, four cargo e-rickshaws, three sanctioned by the Central Bank of India and one by the State Bank of India under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Program, were distributed by Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil. Dignitaries were present on the occasion.