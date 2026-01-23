Pune Civic Body’s Welfare Initiative Brings Relief To Family Of Deceased Contract Worker

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

In a significant step towards providing social and financial security to contract workers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family of a contract worker who died in an accident.

Around 10,000 contract workers are currently employed with the PMC. Due to low wages, many of these workers struggle to afford medical treatment during illness, and in the event of accidental death, their families are often left without any financial support. The civic administration had received several such complaints in the past.

Taking note of the issue, the PMC’s Labour Welfare Department had issued an order last year mandating accident insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for every contract worker. As per this directive, the contractor firm M/s Siddhivinayak Enterprises had taken accident insurance for its employees, including Niwant Avasare.

Following Avasare’s accidental death, the insurance amount of ₹10 lakh was sanctioned. The cheque was formally handed over to his wife, Sakshi Avasare, and his father, Dashrath Avasare, by Additional Municipal Commissioner Punvit Kaur.

Civic officials stated that the initiative aims to ensure that the families of contract workers are not left helpless in case of an unfortunate incident. The insurance cover is expected to play a crucial role in helping affected families rebuild their lives after the loss of an earning member.