Pune Mayor Post Reserved For General Category Women: These 8 BJP Corporators Could Lead PMC For Next 5 Years |

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the reservation for the post of Mayor in 29 municipal corporations across the state, setting the political scene abuzz as discussions over probable mayoral candidates gained momentum.

According to the official reservation list, the Mayor’s post in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been reserved for the General category (Women). With this, it is now clear that Pune will have a woman mayor from the general category.

Sources have also confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which holds a strong position in the PMC, is likely to field a woman corporator for the top post. As a result, the long-standing aspirations of several senior male leaders to become Pune’s mayor will remain unfulfilled in this term.

As per the draw of lots, eight other civic bodies in Maharashtra- Pune, Dhule, Nanded-Waghala, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Mira-Bhayander, Nagpur and Nashik- will also have women mayors from the general category.

With Pune reserved for a woman mayor, several BJP women corporators are being seen as strong contenders, including:

1. Ranjana Tilekar- Elected from Ward No. 40 (Kondhwa Budruk–Yewalewadi). Tilekar has defeated Rupesh More, son of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Vasant More.

Ranjana Tilekar |

2. Rohini Chimte- Elected from Ward No. 29 (Kharadi–Manjari Budruk). Chimte, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Maval area, was recently inducted into the BJP.

Rohini Chimte |

3. Manjusha Nagpure- An experienced leader and former corporator with a strong public connection in the Sinhagad area. She was elected unopposed from the Manikbaug-Suncity ward.

Manjusha Nagpure |

4. Veena Ghosh- Elected from Ward No. 36 (Dhayari–Narhe).

Veena Ghosh |

5. Prachi Alhat- Elected from Ward No. 41 (Mohammadwadi–Kausarbagh). Alhat and her husband were booked in November 2025 by the Kalepadal police for allegedly cheating a doctor of ₹24.2 lakh under the pretext of securing a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) amenity space plot on a 30-year lease.

Prachi Alhat |

6. Mrunal Kamble- Elected from Ward No. 22 (Kashewadi–Dias Plot), defeated Indira Bagve, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader Ramesh Bagve.

Mrunal Kamble |

7. Varsha Tapkir- Elected from Dhankawadi Ward No. 37B (Katraj Dairy area).

Varsha Tapkir |

8. Mansi Manoj Deshpande- Elected from Ward No. 20(C), Shankar Maharaj Math, Bibwewadi. Deshpande is the sister-in-law of Minister Madhuri Misal.

Mansi Manoj Deshpande |

Reportedly, BJP sources said that it would prefer a loyalist to be the next mayor of Pune, following the trend of the past. In the previous term, Mukta Tilak and Murlidhar Mohol were appointed Pune mayors for two-and-a-half year terms, respectively. Moreover, the leadership will likely choose someone who can command the house and possesses deep knowledge of the city's urban challenges.

With the reservation picture now clear, political activity is expected to intensify across Maharashtra as parties move closer to finalising their mayoral candidates, especially in high-profile civic bodies like Pune.