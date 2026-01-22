33 Minutes To Cover 10 Km: After Bengaluru, Pune Has India’s Worst Traffic—TomTom Report 2025 | X/@digambarKashid1

Pune: Pune has maintained its position in traffic congestion, which was the most discussed issue in the recently held municipal corporation elections. The city has secured the second rank in the country for slow-moving traffic. This picture has emerged from a study conducted by the 'TomTom' organisation for the year 2025, and resolving the congestion problem will be the biggest challenge for Pune's new administrators in the next five years.

According to the TomTom report, it takes 33 minutes and 20 seconds for drivers in Pune to cover a distance of ten kilometres, and the study also revealed that the average vehicle speed in the city during peak hours is 15.1 kilometres per hour.

TomTom conducts an annual study of global traffic. According to the 2025 report, Mexico City is the most congested city in the world. Bengaluru in India is ranked second globally. At the national level, Bengaluru is at the top, followed by Pune in second place, and Mumbai in third. The report states that increasing urbanisation, the growing number of vehicles, narrow roads, increasing encroachments on roads, and a lack of planning are causing traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens are demanding that the central and state governments, as well as the local administration, take scientific action on this matter. It is also important to provide infrastructure to encourage maximum use of public transport and to motivate citizens to use it. Otherwise, traffic experts fear that it will have a significant impact on the city's economic, social, environmental, and cultural development in the future.

According to the global study conducted by the TomTom organisation in 2024, Pune city was ranked fourth among cities with slow-moving traffic. This year, there has been a slight improvement, and Pune city has moved to the fifth position. Globally, the average traffic congestion level in Pune has been recorded at 71.1 per cent.

Pune's public transport system is extremely weak. While the city needs 4,500 buses, only two thousand buses are currently providing service. And no concrete steps are being taken to restrict private vehicles.

Top 10 cities with the highest traffic congestion at the national level

1. Bengaluru

2. Pune

3. Mumbai

4. New Delhi

5. Kolkata

6. Jaipur

7. Chennai

8. Hyderabad

9. Ernakulam

10. Ahmedabad