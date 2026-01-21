Nanded: 350th Shahidi Samagam Of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji Should Go Global, Says Minister Madhuri Misal

Maharashtra Minister of State Madhuri Misal | File Photo

Nanded: The 350th Shahidi Samagam of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji, titled Hind Di Chadar, should not remain confined to Nanded but should be taken to the global level, Minister of State for Urban Development, Social Justice, Medical Education and Minority Development Madhuri Misal said on Tuesday. She directed the administration to work with coordination and proper planning to ensure the success of the event.

Misal reviewed the preparations for the grand event through video conferencing. District Collector Rahul Kardile, state-level committee coordinator Rameshwar Naik, committee chairman Vijay Satbir Singh, the Divisional Deputy Director of Information, the District Information Officer and heads of various departments were present during the review meeting.

Misal said people from across the country and abroad would attend the event scheduled for Jan 24 and 25. She directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, cleanliness and sufficient toilet facilities at the venue. She also stressed the need for wide publicity through social, electronic and print media.

She said the life and work of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji should serve as an inspiration for patriotism and suggested organising essay and elocution competitions, with related information uploaded on the official portal. Devotional songs should be played in cinema halls, and hoardings should be prominently displayed across all districts, she added.

The minister also instructed officials to update and strengthen facilities related to women’s safety, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, parking and medical services.

Collector Kardile informed the meeting about the preparations, stating that the event is being organised over 52 acres of land. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers and dignitaries are expected to attend. He said preparations are in the final stages and all necessary facilities have been provided at the venue. Around 10 lakh devotees from India and abroad are expected to attend the ceremony, Kardile said.