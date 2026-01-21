 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Owes ₹63.25 Crore In Water Dues; Notice To Be Served To Newly Elected Mayor
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Owes ₹63.25 Crore In Water Dues; Notice To Be Served To Newly Elected Mayor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Owes ₹63.25 Crore In Water Dues; Notice To Be Served To Newly Elected Mayor

Every year, CSMC draws 58 TMC of water from the Jayakwadi dam through two pipelines. After the implementation of the new water supply project, around 65 TMC of water will be supplied to the city annually

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is facing outstanding water charges amounting to Rs63.25 crore payable to the Water Resources Department, sources said. Following the recently conducted CSMC elections, the department has decided to serve a notice to the newly elected mayor for recovery of the dues. During the administrator’s tenure, CSMC collected around Rs11 crore in water tax from residents, sources added.

Every year, CSMC draws 58 TMC of water from the Jayakwadi dam through two pipelines. After the implementation of the new water supply project, around 65 TMC of water will be supplied to the city annually.

Of the total outstanding amount of Rs63.25 crore, the actual water charges are Rs25.10 crore, while Rs38.17 crore comprises delayed payment charges. The delayed charges are higher than the principal amount, officials said.

Read Also
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
article-image

The arrears have accumulated due to various reasons, including the absence of a formal agreement, lack of meters on the pipelines, and other administrative issues.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Manufacturing Sector Touches Record High In Q3 FY26; Sentiment Rises 4 Per Cent
India’s Manufacturing Sector Touches Record High In Q3 FY26; Sentiment Rises 4 Per Cent
ICC Reject BCB Request For Shifting T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Set 24-Hr Deadline For Bangladesh To Confirm Participation
ICC Reject BCB Request For Shifting T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Set 24-Hr Deadline For Bangladesh To Confirm Participation
Mumbai Residents Raise Red Flags Over BMC Vans Lifting Sterilised Street Dogs
Mumbai Residents Raise Red Flags Over BMC Vans Lifting Sterilised Street Dogs
Union Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List
Union Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List

A meeting between CSMC officials and the Water Resources Department was scheduled for Dec 16, 2025, but was postponed due to the election process. The department has demanded payment of the entire outstanding amount under a one-time settlement. A notice has been prepared and will be served to the newly elected mayor, sources said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Owes ₹63.25 Crore In Water Dues; Notice To Be Served To Newly...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Owes ₹63.25 Crore In Water Dues; Notice To Be Served To Newly...
Nashik: Technical Advisory Committee Formed For City Beautification Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Nashik: Technical Advisory Committee Formed For City Beautification Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Nanded: 350th Shahidi Samagam Of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji Should Go Global, Says Minister...
Nanded: 350th Shahidi Samagam Of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji Should Go Global, Says Minister...
Nashik: Six Arrested Within Hours For Robbing Pilgrims At Trimbakeshwar
Nashik: Six Arrested Within Hours For Robbing Pilgrims At Trimbakeshwar
Jamdi Forest Murder Solved: Woman & Son Arrested For Killing Man In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s...
Jamdi Forest Murder Solved: Woman & Son Arrested For Killing Man In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s...