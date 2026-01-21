Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Owes ₹63.25 Crore In Water Dues; Notice To Be Served To Newly Elected Mayor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is facing outstanding water charges amounting to Rs63.25 crore payable to the Water Resources Department, sources said. Following the recently conducted CSMC elections, the department has decided to serve a notice to the newly elected mayor for recovery of the dues. During the administrator’s tenure, CSMC collected around Rs11 crore in water tax from residents, sources added.

Every year, CSMC draws 58 TMC of water from the Jayakwadi dam through two pipelines. After the implementation of the new water supply project, around 65 TMC of water will be supplied to the city annually.

Of the total outstanding amount of Rs63.25 crore, the actual water charges are Rs25.10 crore, while Rs38.17 crore comprises delayed payment charges. The delayed charges are higher than the principal amount, officials said.

The arrears have accumulated due to various reasons, including the absence of a formal agreement, lack of meters on the pipelines, and other administrative issues.

A meeting between CSMC officials and the Water Resources Department was scheduled for Dec 16, 2025, but was postponed due to the election process. The department has demanded payment of the entire outstanding amount under a one-time settlement. A notice has been prepared and will be served to the newly elected mayor, sources said.