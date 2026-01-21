Nashik: Technical Advisory Committee Formed For City Beautification Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027 | Representative Image

Nashik: With preparations for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 entering a crucial planning phase, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has constituted a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for City Beautification to ensure that all urban design and aesthetic interventions are planned in a structured, sensitive and expert-led manner. The committee has been formed to guide the large-scale beautification works proposed across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, which are expected to witness an unprecedented influx of pilgrims during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela .

The Technical Advisory Committee will function as an expert advisory and mentorship body to NTKMA and its consultants, providing technical guidance and critical review at all stages of city beautification works, including conceptualisation, design, planning, tendering and implementation.

The committee brings together specialists from diverse fields such as environmental landscape planning, cultural and heritage studies, conservation architecture, urban design and art, ensuring that beautification initiatives remain aligned with Nashik’s ecological sensitivity, cultural identity and historical legacy.

The scope of the committee covers key public-facing and high-footfall areas linked to the Kumbh Mela, including rejuvenation and strengthening of ghats and riverfront stretches along the Godavari, improvement of major approach roads from railway stations and bus terminals, development of prominent junctions as urban landmarks, and aesthetic enhancement of flyovers and bridges.

The committee will also advise on city-wide wayfinding systems, multilingual signage, illumination and lighting of public spaces and heritage buildings, and the beautification of Sadhugram areas to create dignified and functional spaces for sadhus and akharas.

In addition, the TAC will guide initiatives such as thematic murals, façade treatments and public art to create a festive yet culturally rooted visual identity for the city, expansion of urban green spaces and shaded resting areas for pilgrims, and conservation of significant heritage structures not only within the core Kumbh Mela zone but also within a 50-kilometre radius to enhance the overall pilgrim experience.

Special emphasis will also be placed on the documentation, revival and presentation of Nashik’s intangible heritage, including rituals, crafts, music and oral traditions associated with the Kumbh Mela.

NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a religious congregation of global significance. It therefore presents a unique opportunity to develop Nashik and Trimbakeshwar as cities of cultural, historical, and international standing."

"Through the Technical Advisory Committee, city beautification works will be undertaken with due consideration to local context, environmental sustainability, and long-term utility, ensuring that devotees and citizens receive a safe, well-equipped, and memorable experience,” he added.

Key features of the Technical Advisory Committee on City Beautification:

Multidisciplinary expert body guiding all city beautification works for Kumbh Mela 2027

Focus on ghats and Godavari riverfront rejuvenation

Design guidance for approach roads, junctions, flyovers and bridges

Planning of wayfinding systems, signage and illumination

Beautification of Sadhugram areas for sadhus and akharas

City-wide visual initiatives including murals, façades and public art

Expansion of urban greens and shaded public spaces

Conservation of heritage structures within core areas and up to 50 km radius

Revival and showcasing of Nashik’s intangible cultural heritage