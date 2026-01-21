Nashik: Civil Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde Transferred To Palghar Over Lapses In COVID Scam Inquiry |

Nashik: District Civil Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde has been transferred with immediate effect in connection with the alleged irregularities during the COVID-19 period. He has been transferred to Palghar district against a vacant post, and the charge of District Civil Surgeon has been handed over to Dr. Nilesh Patil. This sudden transfer has sparked widespread discussion in health circles.



During the COVID-19 period, under the tenure of Dr. Ashok Thorat, there were serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the construction of hospital facilities and operating theatres. It was also alleged that irregularities took place in the procurement of medical equipment during that time. Taking cognisance of these allegations, the government had earlier transferred Dr. Thorat and registered cases against three persons, including the then medical officer.



Subsequently, Dr. Charudatta Shinde was appointed as the District Civil Surgeon. However, it is alleged that he failed to submit an objective and factual report regarding the COVID-era scam. An inquiry instituted at the senior level reportedly held Dr. Shinde responsible and found him at fault. Based on these findings, his transfer was ordered.



Dr. Shinde has now been appointed as Medical Superintendent at the vacant post in Vangaon, Palghar district. Meanwhile, Dr. Nilesh Patil has been given temporary charge as the District Civil Surgeon of Nashik.