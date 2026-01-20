Nashik: Leopard Trapped In Panchavati; Forest Dept Urges Residents To Stay Vigilant | Sourced

Nashik– A female leopard was trapped in a cage in the Jagzap Mala in the Hanumanwadi area of Panchavati on Monday (January 19) morning. The leopard, which was rescued in a cage set up by Forest Department personnel, is estimated to be approximately two and a half to three years old.

The cage was placed by the Nashik Forest Range Office on land owned by Sachin Prakash in the Hanumanwadi Jagzhap Mala. A leopard had been sighted in this area for the past few days. It is believed that the leopard was finding water and prey due to the proximity of the Godavari River. To prevent any danger to human life due to the leopard's presence near a populated area, the Forest Department decided to set up a cage.

The Forest Department has maintained vigilance in the area, and another cage has been placed in the Mhaisdhune orchard in the nearby Makhmalabad area. Upon receiving information about the leopard's capture, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene. The process of examining the leopard and relocating it to a safe location is underway.

The Forest Department has appealed to local residents to remain vigilant due to the increased presence of wild animals in the riverbank areas of Panchavati and its surroundings. They have been advised to contact the Forest Department immediately if they spot a leopard or any other wild animal.