Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected For Maharashtra Under-23 Team In C.K. Nayudu Trophy

Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Captain Maharashtra Under-19 Cricket Team For Chennai Tour |

Nashik: International youth cricketer of the Nashik District Cricket Association, aggressive left-handed opening batsman Sahil Parakh, has been selected in the Maharashtra Under-23 team for the BCCI’s C.K. Nayudu Trophy. Maharashtra, placed in the Elite Group, will play its league matches in the four-day Test format from January 23 to February 16 at various venues.



Ahead of the upcoming IPL, Sahil Parakh has been included in the Delhi Capitals squad with a base price of ₹30 lakh. Recently, Sahil made his debut for the senior Maharashtra team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. He is also currently leading the Maharashtra Under-19 team as captain in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.



On the strength of his consistent and impressive performances in various national and state-level tournaments, Sahil was first appointed captain of the Maharashtra Under-19 team and has now earned selection in the Maharashtra Under-23 team for the C.K. Nayudu Trophy, following his IPL selection.



Maharashtra’s first two league matches in the Elite Group will be played in Solapur. The schedule is as follows:

January 23 – vs Tripura

January 30 – vs Puducherry

February 6 – vs Andhra

February 13 – vs Delhi