 Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected For Maharashtra Under-23 Team In C.K. Nayudu Trophy
Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected For Maharashtra Under-23 Team In C.K. Nayudu Trophy

Nashik's Sahil Parakh Selected For Maharashtra Under-23 Team In C.K. Nayudu Trophy

International youth cricketer of the Nashik District Cricket Association, aggressive left-handed opening batsman Sahil Parakh, has been selected in the Maharashtra Under-23 team for the BCCI’s C.K. Nayudu Trophy. Maharashtra, placed in the Elite Group, will play its league matches in the four-day Test format from January 23 to February 16 at various venues.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming IPL, Sahil Parakh has been included in the Delhi Capitals squad with a base price of ₹30 lakh. Recently, Sahil made his debut for the senior Maharashtra team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. He is also currently leading the Maharashtra Under-19 team as captain in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.


On the strength of his consistent and impressive performances in various national and state-level tournaments, Sahil was first appointed captain of the Maharashtra Under-19 team and has now earned selection in the Maharashtra Under-23 team for the C.K. Nayudu Trophy, following his IPL selection.

Maharashtra’s first two league matches in the Elite Group will be played in Solapur. The schedule is as follows:
January 23 – vs Tripura
January 30 – vs Puducherry
February 6 – vs Andhra
February 13 – vs Delhi

