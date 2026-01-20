Nashik: Adv. Jayant Jaibhave Appointed To Lead India's First Lawyers' Academy |

Nashik : Senior legal expert and member of the Maharashtra–Goa State Bar Council (BCMG), Adv. Jayant Jaibhave, has been appointed as the President of the country’s first Lawyers’ Academy established by the Maharashtra–Goa State Bar Council — the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Advocates Training and Research Institute, Taloja, Navi Mumbai. Senior advocate Adv. Sangram Desai has been appointed as the Vice President of the institute.



Following this significant appointment, several experts from the legal fraternity have extended their congratulations to both dignitaries. The objective of the academy is not limited to providing training to lawyers alone, but also to offer research facilities, workshops, skill development, and practical guidance to legal professionals across the country.



This country’s first Lawyers’ Academy aims to develop modern legal skills for the new generation of lawyers, as well as for various government officials, judicial officers, and allied professionals. The focus areas include in-depth legal knowledge, professional ethics, case management skills, research capabilities, and social responsibility.

Through workshops, training programmes, and research initiatives conducted by the institute, legal professionals nationwide will get opportunities to learn new methodologies, modern judicial technologies, and advanced practical experience. Legal experts believe that these initiatives will mark an important step toward strengthening legal education, professional development, and reforms in the justice system.





Under the leadership of Adv. Jayant Jaibhave and with the support of Adv. Sangram Desai, the institute is expected to become an exemplary model of innovation and quality in the legal field, according to legal experts. Both have received heartfelt congratulations from the legal fraternity and at the governmental level for their appointments.