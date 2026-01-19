 Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Assures Transport Association Of Quick Solutions To Parking, Operational Issues
A significant meeting was recently held between Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and representatives of the Nashik District Transport Association. Several serious issues related to the transport business were discussed in detail during this meeting.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Nashik – A significant meeting was recently held between Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and representatives of the Nashik District Transport Association. Several serious issues related to the transport business were discussed in detail during this meeting.

The meeting primarily focused on the critical problem of parking for transport vehicles. The association demanded that the defunct octroi posts in the city be redeveloped to provide authorised parking facilities for transport vehicles. In addition, the administrative and daily difficulties faced by transporters were also presented.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri listened attentively to all the demands and problems raised by the association. She clarified that the transport business is a vital component of the city's economy and that the administration will work with a positive approach to resolve the issues in this sector. She assured that efforts would be made to find solutions to the demands raised by the association as quickly as possible.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Nashik District Transport Association, PM Saini, General Secretary Bajrang Sharma, Vice President Sadashiv Pawar, and other office bearers. The positive discussions at the meeting have created an atmosphere of satisfaction among transport professionals, and there is an expectation that concrete decisions will be made soon.

