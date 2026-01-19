Nashik Accident: Four Killed In Head-On Collision On Malegaon-Manmad Highway

Sourced

Nashik: A horrific accident occurred in the early hours of Monday on the Malegaon-Manmad highway, in which four people lost their lives on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. More than 20 passengers sustained minor injuries. The accident took place around 3 am near Varhane village in Malegaon taluka.

According to information received, a private travel bus heading towards Malegaon from Pune collided head-on with an oncoming pickup vehicle. The impact was so severe that both vehicles suffered extensive damage, especially to their front portions. Panic and chaos prevailed at the accident site immediately after the collision.

Four passengers died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. In addition, over 20 passengers travelling in the bus suffered minor injuries. Upon receiving information, police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations to evacuate the trapped passengers.

The injured were shifted to Malegaon General Hospital, where the condition of some is reported to be critical.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Due to this tragic incident, traffic on the Malegaon–Manmad route was disrupted for some time.