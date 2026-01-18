 Traffic Alert: Fergusson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, JM Road Closed From 9 AM-6 PM On Monday For Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026: Check Alternative Routes
Due to the ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026’ cycling competition, major roads and side streets in the city will be closed to traffic on Monday (January 19). Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road (Fergusson Road), Ganeshkhind Road, and Jangli Maharaj Road, along with the side streets on the competition route, will be closed from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
“This international competition will see the participation of 171 competitors from 40 countries. To ensure the smooth conduct of the competition, major roads in the central area, along with various other roads, will be closed to traffic. We appeal to the citizens for their cooperation,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma at a press conference on Saturday. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch) Himmat Jadhav were also present.

“The ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026’ international cycling race is being organised in various stages between January 19 and 24, in collaboration with the Pune District Administration and the Cycling Federation of India. The ‘Prologue’ race will be held on Monday,” he said. 

“The race route will be from Khanduji Baba Chowk, Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk (Goodluck Chowk), Tukaram Maharaj Paduka Chowk, Lalit Mahal Chowk, Chapekar Chowk, Range Hill, Vedhshala Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, Jangli Maharaj Road, Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmibai Chowk, to Deccan Gymkhana Bus Stand. Fergusson College Road, Ganeshkhind Road, and Jangli Maharaj Road, along with their side streets, will remain closed to traffic from 9 AM to 6 PM,” he added.

Ban on all vehicles except for essential services

All vehicles except ambulances, fire engines, police vehicles, and other essential service vehicles are prohibited on the competition route. Parking is also prohibited on both sides of the road along the competition route. Hospitals along the competition route have been contacted. Measures will be taken to provide clear passage for ambulances and ensure prompt medical services, said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma and Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil.

Alternative Routes for Motorists

Alternative routes have been designated to keep traffic flowing smoothly on the competition route. Motorists are urged to use these alternative routes. A circular route has been designated for motorists: Swargate, Sarasbaug, Nalstop, Senapati Bapat Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Range Hills, Khadki, Old Mumbai-Pune Road, Patil Estate, Sangam Bridge, Pune RTO, Shahir Amar Sheikh Chowk, Maldhakka Chowk, Bolhai Chowk, Nehru Road, Swargate. Motorists are advised to avoid using the main roads in the central area as much as possible.

“The ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026’ competition will be held in different stages between January 19 and 24. The ‘Prologue’ competition on January 19 is likely to significantly impact traffic in the central area. To minimise inconvenience to citizens, a large police contingent will be deployed along the competition route. Alternative routes will be provided to motorists, and necessary instructions will be given. Motorists are requested to cooperate with the police. The administration has planned to ensure the smooth conduct of this international-level competition,” said Sharma.

Competition Stages

“One stage of this competition will be held in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on January 23. This will be a 99-kilometre race, of which 58 kilometres will be within Pune city. Traffic changes will be implemented in the city on January 23. Traffic will be closed in stages on that day. The competition will start from the Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. The event will conclude at the Rani Lakshmibai Chowk on Jangli Maharaj Road,” Patil informed.

