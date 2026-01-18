Pune: New Khambataki Ghat Tunnel Opened For 8-Day Trial Run; To Reduce Pune-Satara Travel Time By 38 Minutes - VIDEO | X/ Mohammad Shadab

Pune: As an alternative to the dangerous 'S'-shaped winding ghat road in the Khambataki Ghat, two new three-lane tunnels have been constructed. The construction of these tunnels has been underway for six years and is 90 per cent complete. Moreover, the tunnel has been opened for trial traffic to test its readiness, with vehicles using the route for the next eight days.

Now, one tunnel for traffic coming from Satara towards Pune has been opened to traffic from Saturday. Since the work on the bridge at the tunnel's exit is still pending, traffic has been opened on a trial basis for light vehicles. This will save approximately 20 to 25 minutes of travel time.



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari mentioned in a X post, “In Maharashtra, NHAI is set to open the Left-Hand Side tube of the New Khambataki Ghat Tunnel on the Pune-Satara National Highway on a trial basis from 17 January 2026. The project will reduce travel time through the ghat from around 45 minutes to just 7 minutes. The package includes a 1.3 km tunnel and a 1.2 km viaduct. The Right-Hand Side tube is targeted for completion and opening by June 2026.”

The Khambataki Ghat on the Pune-Satara highway had a dangerous 'S'-shaped ghat road with a steep incline and sharp turns. The accident rate on this ghat road had increased. Since the current Pune-Satara road passes through the ghat, it is a two-lane road in some places. This reduces the speed of traffic.

Traffic congestion occurs frequently, especially during weekends and holidays. Therefore, the idea of ​​an alternative route to the ghat road was considered. Consequently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approved the construction of two new tunnels to eliminate the dangerous turns.

After approval in February 2019, the work began. However, although the work continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not gain much momentum. The work was stalled for some time. The project to construct two three-lane tunnels in the Khambataki Ghat had a deadline of three years. This deadline has now been extended to March 2026.

What is the new route like?

The new road in Khambataki is approximately 6.46 kilometres long. There is a three-lane double tunnel, 1307 meters long on the left side and 1224 meters long on the right side; Also, a viaduct is being constructed on the left side with a length of 1104 meters and on the right side with a length of 930 meters. After the tunnel ends on the Pune side, a valley bridge is being constructed up to the canal. 15 per cent of its work remains.

The work on the two tunnels, each with three lanes, is 90 per cent complete. These tunnels will reduce the travel time from 45 minutes to cross the Khambataki Ghat. The journey through the tunnel will now take approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Fuel will also be saved. A trial run was conducted on Saturday to open the tunnel from Satara to Pune for traffic. Many officials, including Satara District Collector Santosh Patil, were present at that time.

The 'S' shaped turn will become a thing of the past

After the work on the two three-lane tunnels is completed and the tunnel is opened to traffic, the currently used road is likely to be completely closed. Therefore, the dangerous 'S' shaped turn is also likely to become a thing of the past.

This will reduce the number of accidents in the ghat section. Time will be saved. NHAI officials said that with the alternative route to the 'S' shape and the ghat road, travel will become safer.