Pune Grand Tour 2026 Begins: Indian Cyclists Eye Olympic Points In First-Ever UCI 2.2 Multi-Stage Race

Pune: Indian cyclists will race for crucial Olympic qualification points when the country hosts its first-ever UCI 2.2 multi-stage road race, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, starting here on Monday.

India will field their largest-ever contingent of 12 riders -- split into the Indian national team and the Indian development team -- in the five-day event, which runs till January 23 and serves as a key stepping stone on the road to qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The race opens with a 7.5km prologue at Goodluck Chowk which will determine early positions in the general classification, before moving into a demanding four-stage test across Pune and the Western Ghats that combines sprinting, climbing and tactical depth.

Stage 1 on January 20, the 87.2km Mulsi–Maval Miles, winds through Pune's IT hub Hinjewadi, blending flat sprint sections with sharp urban turns.

In Stage 2, the 105.3km Maratha Heritage Circuit is covered on January 21, and is expected to be decisive, featuring steep ghat climbs around Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake.

The 134km Western Ghats Gateway stage on January 22 stretches from Purandar to Baramati across the Deccan plateau, testing speed and race craft amid rolling terrain and crosswinds, before the race concludes with the 95km Pune Pride Loop -- a technical urban circuit passing landmarks such as Shaniwar Wada.

Terming it a defining moment for Indian cycling, the Indian Federation (CFI) secretary general Maninder Pal Singh said: "Securing a UCI 2.2 multi-stage race was not easy, and it reflects years of consistent work by the Cycling Federation of India to build credibility at the international level."

"This event opens a direct pathway for our riders toward Olympic qualification and changes how cycling is viewed by governments, sponsors, and stakeholders across the country. Hosting a race of this scale in India gives our athletes the opportunity to compete, learn, and progress into elite competitions," he said.

National chief coach Maxat Ayazabayev said: "It is extremely important for India hosting more and more such races for the development of our riders."

"The Pune Grand Tour will give our riders valuable race experience of an international standard on home roads. We are hopeful of delivering strong results," he said.

Indian national team coach Joginder Singh described the race as historic.

"The Pune Grand Tour is historic for Indian cycling. Now we have an international race in our own backyard, in our familiar conditions."

"With a strong mix of young and experienced riders in the Indian team, this UCI 2.2 event can be a real turning point for the growth of professional road cycling in India," he said.

Among the riders, Harshveer Sekhon said racing at home was a source of motivation.

"I don't see racing at home as pressure; I see it as motivation. Competing on home roads, in front of our own people, gives me energy.

"This is my first experience of a stage race of this scale in India. Our preparation has been strong, and we're looking forward to performing well," he said.

Surya Thathu, racing in his home state of Maharashtra, said, "Races like the Pune Grand Tour were something we once watched only on television, and to compete in a multi-stage race of this scale in India, especially in my home state of Maharashtra, is incredibly special."

"Racing in Europe is challenging, as riders have to manage all the logistics on their own. However, Pune Grand Tour feels different -- here every aspect of our preparation has been well taken care of. More races like this will give young riders real opportunities, just as regular racing does in countries like Belgium."

Another rider Vishvajeet Singh said: "When we arrived in Pune and inspected the routes, the quality of roads and overall organisation really stood out.

"The level of support provided to the teams, vehicles, logistics and infrastructure, is comparable to what we see in major international tours. Experiencing that in India is special, and it motivates us to give our best," he said.

From the development team, Manav Sarda said, having both the races is a big opportunity for younger riders.

Akshar Tyagi said the training camp with the senior riders helped them "correct small but important aspects of our racing."

