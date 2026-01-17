 PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray staged a strong comeback in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, winning five seats after being shut out in 2017. The party saw major success in Kamothe with three women candidates triumphing, while improved performance in Kharghar signaled growing influence in traditionally BJP-dominated areas.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi Saturday, January 17, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
The Panvel Municipal Corporation election has marked a significant political turnaround for the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), as the party staged a strong and symbolically important comeback after years of electoral marginalisation in the region. | File Pic

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation election has marked a significant political turnaround for the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), as the party staged a strong and symbolically important comeback after years of electoral marginalisation in the region.

Historic seat gain

After failing to win even a single seat in the 2017 civic elections when the Shiv Sena was undivided, the UBT-led faction has now secured five seats, signaling renewed public support and organisational revival. The party’s performance is being viewed as one of the most noteworthy developments of the Panvel results.

A major highlight of the election was the party’s success in Kamothe, where three women candidates won on the Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘torch’ symbol. Political observers note that the strong presence of migrants from Mumbai—traditionally loyal to the Shiv Sena—played a decisive role in consolidating the party’s vote base in the area.

Inroads in Kharghar

Equally significant was the party’s improved showing in Kharghar, long considered a BJP stronghold. The election of an independent candidate backed by a colony forum in Ward No. 4, along with the UBT Shiv Sena’s strengthened presence in the same ward, has altered local political equations and enabled the party to establish a firm foothold in the locality.

Though the party faced defeats in a few wards, the substantial vote share secured across multiple constituencies has encouraged party leaders and workers. The results are being seen as an indication that the UBT Shiv Sena is regaining relevance in urban and semi-urban pockets of Panvel, laying the groundwork for future electoral expansion.

Opposition narrative reshaped

Political analysts believe that this resurgence in Panvel reflects a broader effort by Uddhav Thackeray to rebuild the party’s grassroots network and reconnect with core voters. While the BJP continues to dominate the civic body, the UBT Shiv Sena’s comeback has reshaped the opposition narrative and injected fresh momentum into local politics.

