Navi Mumbai News: BJP State President Ravindra Chavan Urges ‘Ward Voice’ Initiative To Strengthen Citizen Participation In Civic Governance

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan urged newly elected Navi Mumbai corporators to launch ‘Ward Voice’, a citizen-engagement initiative aimed at improving transparency, accountability and ward-level governance through direct public participation and structured feedback.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
BJP state president Ravindra Chavan addresses newly elected corporators, urging implementation of the ‘Ward Voice’ initiative in Navi Mumbai | X - @RaviDadaChavan

Mumbai, Jan 17: BJP state president Ravindra Chavan on Friday urged newly elected corporators of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to prioritise citizen participation in local governance through an initiative titled ‘Ward Voice’.

Ward-level platform proposed

Addressing the corporators after the civic election results, Chavan said the programme should function as a platform to directly connect residents with their elected representatives, enabling citizens to raise civic issues and contribute suggestions at the ward level.

Focus on transparency and accountability

Drawing inspiration from national cleanliness and citizen-engagement campaigns, Chavan emphasised that ‘Ward Voice’ should promote transparency, accountability, and healthy competition among wards. He said structured feedback mechanisms and performance-based initiatives would help improve civic services and administrative responsiveness.

Model of urban governance

Chavan expressed confidence that effective implementation of the initiative could help Navi Mumbai develop a distinct model of urban governance. “If citizen participation is strengthened at the ward level, Navi Mumbai can set an example for other cities to follow,” he said.

Call for innovative leadership

He also urged corporators to adopt innovative approaches while addressing everyday civic concerns, stressing that local leadership must remain accessible and solution-oriented.

Senior BJP leaders and newly elected corporators were present during the interaction.

