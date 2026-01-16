Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 Results: ‘Voters Rejected Emotional Appeals, Chose Development Agenda,’ Says BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan | VIDEO

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan reacts to the party’s strong performance in the municipal corporation elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Thursday said that voters had rejected emotional appeals and instead given clear preference to the state’s development agenda in the municipal corporation elections. Reacting to the results, Chavan said the verdict reflected the growing political maturity of the electorate and their focus on long-term development.

Tribute to party workers

Chavan said that for years, BJP workers had dreamed of taking the party towards sustained success and had worked tirelessly with sacrifice and dedication to realise that vision.

“Countless workers carried the party’s ideology to the grassroots with commitment and selfless service. This victory is dedicated to every BJP worker who contributed to strengthening the organisation,” he said.

Leadership and strategy

He said the BJP had fought the elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president J P Nadda and national general secretary Nitin Nabin, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The BJP went to the people with a clear development agenda. The opposition tried to influence voters through emotional appeals, but this election has shown that the people of Maharashtra are not misled by such tactics,” Chavan said.

According to him, the electorate decisively endorsed the BJP’s development-oriented approach and blessed the party with a strong mandate.

He said elections in the past were often fought on emotional issues and many voters were influenced by them, but this time the outcome marked a turning point under the capable leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis, steering Maharashtra firmly towards development.

Vision Maharashtra endorsed

Chavan said the overwhelming support for the ‘Vision Maharashtra’ initiative and the concept of transforming the state into a trillion-dollar economy was a clear message from the people.

Also Watch:

“On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party and all its workers, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their immense support and trust,” he said, adding that the party would continue to work with greater responsibility to meet public expectations.

