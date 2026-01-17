 Ulhasnagar Municipal Elections 2026 Results: Kalani Family Consolidates Power As Multiple Relatives Win Key Wards Across City
The Kalani family maintained its stronghold in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections, winning seven seats across Wards 6 and 7 on the Shiv Sena symbol. Veteran corporators and multiple family pairs—including husband-wife and parent-child duos—secured victories, consolidating the family’s influence in key wards while rival parties like BJP and RPI lagged behind.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:46 AM IST
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation | X - @DeptMunicipal

Ulhasnagar: The Kalani family once again asserted its political dominance in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), with senior family members and loyalists securing multiple victories across wards, reaffirming the group’s long-standing influence in the city’s civic politics.

Ward 2 outcome

Despite switching party affiliations over the years, the Kalani group has consistently retained its electoral stronghold. In the 2026 civic elections, the family contested on the Shiv Sena (bow and arrow) symbol and registered a decisive victory by winning seven seats across Wards 6 and 7, traditionally considered its bastion.in Ward No. 2, Jamnu Puraswani, a close aide and campaign manager of the Kalani family, emerged victorious, while the remaining three seats in the ward were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The results also highlighted the continued success of several veteran corporators and the emergence of multiple family pairs—husband-wife and parent-child—entering the municipal corporation.Over the years, the Kalani group has successfully navigated electoral contests under different political banners, having previously aligned with the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BJP, and now the Shiv Sena. The group once again demonstrated its clout in Wards 6 and 7, where it defeated prominent rivals, including Republican Party of India leader Bhagwan Bhalerao.The Kalani-backed candidates also registered wins in Wards 2, 9 and 12, further consolidating the group’s control across key pockets of the city. Adding to the family’s tally, Seema Pappu Kalani contested from Ward No. 5 and secured a victory, strengthening the family’s representation in the civic body.

Family pairs elected.

Several seasoned political figures managed to retain their strongholds. Among them were Rajendra singh Bhullar from Ward No. 3, Kalwant singh Sahota from Ward No. 4, Meena Ailani from Ward No. 5, BJP district president Rajesh Wadhariya from Ward No. 8, and Shiv Sena’s Rajendra Chaudhary from Ward No. 10. In the Marathi-dominated Wards 13, 14 and 15, the Shiv Sena continued to maintain its dominance.The elections also witnessed multiple family members entering the civic body. Former mayor Leelabai Ashan and her son Arun Ashan were both elected. Shiv Sena’s Rajendra Chaudhary and his wife Rajshree Chaudhary won from Ward No. 10, while Charanjit Kaur and Rajendrasingh Bhullar emerged victorious from Ward No. 3. Lalita Patil and Pradhan Patil, a husband-wife duo, won from Ward No. 20. Members of the same family Amar Lund, Kanchan Lund and Shankar Lund also secured wins.The results underline the continued prominence of political families and entrenched local networks in Ulhasnagar’s civic landscape, with the Kalani family once again emerging as a central force in the formation of the next municipal leadership.

