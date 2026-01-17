 Navi Mumbai Civic Agenda After BJP Victory: Minister Ganesh Naik Details Water, Housing, Urban Planning, And Governance Reforms For City Development
Following the BJP’s victory in Navi Mumbai, Minister Ganesh Naik announced structured plans for water supply, housing, urban planning, and governance reforms. Key initiatives include completion of Poshir Dam, slum redevelopment with ownership rights, controlled FSI, and training for new representatives to enhance administrative efficiency and service delivery.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:40 AM IST
Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik | X - @NaikSpeaks

Navi Mumbai: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday outlined key civic priorities, focusing on water supply, housing, urban planning, and governance reforms for the city.

Structured implementation

Speaking at a post-election gathering in Vashi, Naik said a structured development plan has been prepared to address long-pending civic challenges and would be implemented in a phased and time-bound manner. He added that newly elected civic representatives would undergo systematic training to improve administrative efficiency and service delivery.

A major focus will be on resolving Navi Mumbai’s drinking water issues on a permanent basis. Naik said work on the Poshir Dam project has already commenced and efforts are underway to expedite its completion to meet the city’s growing demand.

Housing and rehabilitation

Addressing housing and rehabilitation, Naik stated that constructions carried out by project-affected persons would be regularised along with the grant of land ownership rights. He also announced that slum redevelopment projects would prioritise providing larger housing units with ownership rights through municipal schemes.

On urban planning, Naik stressed the need for controlled development, stating that only essential Floor Space Index (FSI) should be permitted in public interest. He warned that excessive FSI leading to pressure on civic infrastructure would not be allowed, adding that a final policy decision would be taken at the Chief Ministerial level.

He further said that the municipal corporation would focus on balanced development, improved basic amenities, and long-term infrastructure planning to ensure sustainable growth of Navi Mumbai.

