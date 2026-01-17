AGNI Recommends VVPAT With QR Codes And Other Reforms To Boost Transparency And Voter Confidence In Future Municipal Elections

EVM and VVPAT machine | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: In its feedback after the municipal elections, citizens' group Action for Good Governance and Networking in India (AGNI) suggested the introduction of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) with QR codes to improve transparency, credibility, and voter confidence in future elections.

Early voting slip distribution

The group stated that voting slips should be delivered to voters at least two weeks prior to polling day, allowing sufficient time for corrections.

Releasing its statement on the elections, AGNI said that though overall feedback from voters indicated the voting process was generally smooth, voters also reported a number of issues that caused confusion, inconvenience, and frustration.

"A smooth, transparent, and voter-friendly election process will significantly increase voter participation and trust in the system," said Sanjeev DSouza, H West coordinator for AGNI.

Voter Complaints

Non-receipt of voting slips in advance, leading to uncertainty regarding designated polling booths.

Misinformation from polling staff regarding the correct locations of polling stations.

Inconvenient locations, with polling booths situated far from voters' residences.

Errors in voter lists, including deceased relatives appearing on rolls while active voters were displaced.

Mismatched Ward assignments, forcing residents to vote in incorrect wards for candidates they did not intend to support.

Building splits, where residents of the same building were assigned to different polling booths.

Unhelpful police staff and administrative delays; one voter reported waiting for hours despite being on the official list, only gaining access after threatening to involve the media.

Accessibility issues, specifically citing Sonawala School in Khar West, which is located on a dug-up main road (S.V. Road) with no usable footpaths.

Technical glitches, such as temporary machine failures during the early morning hours.

AGNI’s Suggestions for Improvement

Implementation of VVPAT with QR codes to bolster audit trails and transparency.

Early distribution of voting slips (at least two weeks prior) to allow for error correction.

CCTV monitoring of polling booths to ensure security and transparency.

Enhanced crowd management, including the deployment of additional staff during peak hours.

Mobile phone storage facilities to provide a secure place for voters to leave their phones.

Priority access, including separate lines for senior citizens and differently-abled voters.

Use of indelible ink rather than marker pens to more effectively prevent duplicate voting.

Improved booth proximity to ensure stations are within walkable distance and located in safe, pedestrian-friendly areas.

