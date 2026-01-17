Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results Highlight Rise Of Political Dynasties Amid BJP–Shinde Sena Sweep

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election has once again underlined a familiar political reality—bloodlines continue to shape the city’s civic politics as much as party symbols. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election has once again underlined a familiar political reality—bloodlines continue to shape the city’s civic politics as much as party symbols.

Party performance

While voters delivered a clear mandate in favour of the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the results across several wards reflected a striking dominance of political families, producing outcomes where wives defeated husbands, daughters triumphed over fathers, and multiple members of the same family entered the civic body together.

Despite being allies at the state level, the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) contested the elections independently in Navi Mumbai. The BJP emerged with a clear majority, winning 65 of the 111 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena followed with 42 seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured two seats, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opened its account with one seat, and one independent candidate was elected.

Nerul–Juinagar–Sanpada highlights

One of the most telling verdicts came from the Nerul–Juinagar–Sanpada belt, where voters sent mixed signals within the same households.

Dynasties in Airoli

Shashikala Ranganath Aute of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won from the General Women category, while her husband Ranganath Aute was defeated. In the same ward, BJP candidate Dr Pranali Kashinath Patil emerged victorious, even as her father and former corporator Kashinath Patil lost the election.

Adding to the surprises, MNS candidate Abhijit Desai registered victory, marking the party’s first-ever entry in the area.

Entire Families Elected

In Airoli, dynastic consolidation was on full display. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Vijay Chaugule, his son Mamit Chaugule, daughter Chandani Chaugule, and nephew Shubham Chaugule were all elected, firmly entrenching the family’s political influence in the constituency.

In Belapur, Poonam Patil and her brother-in-law Amit Patil both won on the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ticket.

In Vashi, former corporator Pranali Avinash Lad retained her seat and also ensured the victory of her daughter Sonvi Lad possibly youngest of the lot , reinforcing the Lad family’s hold over the ward.

Turbhe family outcomes

In Turbhe, BJP’s Shubhangi Patil and her aunt Shashikala Patil were elected on BJP tickets, while another aunt, Kavita Chandrakant Patil, won from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). In contrast, their uncle Chandrakant Patil suffered defeat.

From the Turbhe Store area, former Standing Committee leader Suresh Kulkarni has returned along with his daughter-in-law Aboli Mahesh Kulkarni, while his son Mahesh Kulkarni lost, once.

In Nerul–Kuksheth, BJP’s Suraj Patil and his wife Sujata Patil both won, while in Rabale, former Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane and his wife Ranjana Sonawane secured victories together. Marking resounding victory from the Naik clan is former mayor Sagar Naik

Not all political families were rewarded. Former corporator Namdev Bhagat and his wife Indumati Bhagat were both defeated. The Madhavi family Manohar Madhavi, his wife Vinaya, and daughter-in-law Tejashree—also faced a clean sweep loss. Similarly, Somnath Vaskar, his wife Komal, and sister-in-law Neha Vaskar were defeated. In Airoli, BJP’s former corporator Anant Sutar and his wife Shashikala Sutar suffered an unexpected setback.

