Mumbai Poll Aftermath: Teachers Report To Schools Exhausted As Post-Election Leave Demand Ignored

Mumbai: As the polls ended, the teachers fraternity that urged the authorities for leave on the day following election, reported to their regular duty being exhausted.

Long duty hours

Various organisations had written to the election stating that the teachers that are on election duty work for long hours should be given a paid leave the following day, however, no leave was declared.

Several teachers in Mumbai reached home at late hours yet had to report to school duty the next morning. “Afterward, the processes of sealing the EVM machines, completing the necessary paperwork, safely depositing the materials at the main collection center, and submitting reports all continue until late. There were places where the collection van was late or we had to stay back to complete several procedures. The polling booths were also far from our house or the usual school destination. Therefore, the staff have to travel late into the night, often after midnight,” stated Madhav Suryavanshi, chief coordinator at Shikshan Vikas Manch of Yashwantrao Chavan Center, in a letter to the state education department and the election commission.

Commute burden

For the teachers, it is not just an 18-hour duty but a tedious task paired with long distance travel. “I stay in Mira-road and teach at a school in Bandra, while this commute is regular for me, I am posted at a school in Mulund, so after the election duty which might end around 8:30pm, I am required to travel two hours to reach home, then start work again at school,” said Alka Rane, a teacher. “After an almost 18-hour duty, we had to report to school the next day,” she added.

“Especially in Mumbai, many employees live in the suburbs or in areas like Vasai, Virar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Karjat, Kalyan, Badlapur, and Ambernath. Reporting for regular duty the very next day after working late and undertaking a long journey is mentally and physically stressful for them,” said Suryavanshi.

It was only recently brought to light that the provision existed in the system to claim leaves. “The officers told us that every time a leave cannot be declared. There are other staff in several schools which are not reporting for elections, so it is unfair to declare holiday for all the schools, however a provision does exist,” said Mukund Andhalkar, Secretary of Maharashtra junior college teachers association.

2019 rule cited

In a 2019 notification from the state election commission of Maharashtra it is stated that, “the day following the poll, will also be treated as election period and the polling personnel is not required to report to their normal place of duty on such day.”

“There has been a provision, but it is not practised. The teachers are afraid that the organisation running the school might give them a pay cut, hence they demand the schools to mention it beforehand,” said Mahendra Ganpule, Former head of Maharashtra School principals Association.

Fear of pay cuts

“Many teachers did report to the schools today, but those who did not will be required to submit a letter in their school to get a paid leave and the school management cannot deny that. In any case, if such a situation occurs the organisations will make sure that the teacher gets their due,” said Suryavanshi.

From next month onwards, there will be zilla parishad and gram panchayat elections, when the teachers will have to report for thor election duty. “We will see to it that the schools are informed beforehand about this provision and the teachers benefit from it,” said Ganpule.

