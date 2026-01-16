Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: 'People Voted For Honest Governance And Rapid Development,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses BJP workers after the Mahayuti’s sweeping victory in Maharashtra municipal corporation elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the people of Maharashtra had voted decisively in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the elections to 29 municipal corporations as they wanted honest governance and rapid development. He was addressing party workers while celebrating the BJP’s victory outside the party’s state office.

Historic mandate claimed

Claiming a historic mandate, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti had achieved a massive victory by breaking all previous records. “Out of 29 municipal corporations, the Mahayuti is set to form power in 25.

The counting of votes is still underway, but we are confident of securing a clear majority. There is no doubt that the Mahayuti flag will fly over the Mumbai civic body as well,” he said.

Fadnavis said the alliance had gone to the people with a clear development agenda under the leadership and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the voters had endorsed it wholeheartedly.

“The public mandate clearly indicates that people want development and transparent administration. Maharashtra’s development has received the people’s approval because of their trust in Prime Minister Modi,” he said, while also paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, saying his blessings had also strengthened the alliance’s victory.

Hindutva and development

Emphasising the ideological position of the BJP, Fadnavis said the soul of the party’s work and thinking was rooted in Hindutva. “We are proud of our Hindutva ideology. True Hindutva and development cannot be separated. Ours is not a narrow view of Hindutva, but a broad and inclusive one, which is why we have received widespread public support,” he said. He added that the party’s agenda would continue to focus on development and bringing positive change in people’s lives.

Caution against triumphalism

The chief minister also cautioned party workers against any triumphalism. “With this victory, the responsibility of every worker has increased. There should be no arrogance after winning. All our representatives and workers must work selflessly to fulfil the expectations of the people,” he said.

Fadnavis reiterated that the verdict once again reflected the people’s desire for honesty, development and stable governance. He assured that the government would continue to work for the development and upliftment of every section of society. He also thanked all alliance partners in the Mahayuti for their support and cooperation.

Strong showing across cities

According to trends, the BJP has put up a stellar performance in major cities such as Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. The alliance is also poised to end the long-standing Thackeray family dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in partnership with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

