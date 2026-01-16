AIMIM Stuns Rivals, Wins 95 Seats Across 13 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

The results of the Maharashtra municipal elections 2026 have delivered a sweeping victory to the BJP-led NDA, with the party emerging as the dominant force across civic bodies. However, the biggest surprise of the elections has been the strong performance of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which made significant inroads across several urban centres.

AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, secured victories for 95 candidates across 13 of the state’s 29 municipal corporations. The party’s performance has been particularly notable in Mumbai, where it made a strong entry by winning seats in multiple wards. AIMIM also registered a major upset in Mankhurd, considered a stronghold of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, dealing a blow to the SP’s influence in the city.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where candidate selection had earlier triggered internal unrest, AIMIM emerged as the second-largest party with 24 seats. The party also performed strongly in Malegaon, winning 20 seats. In Solapur, Dhule and Nanded, AIMIM candidates won eight seats each. The party secured representation in Amravati (six seats), Thane (five), Nagpur (four) and opened its account in Chandrapur as well.

Political observers say Owaisi’s extensive rallies and statewide campaign played a key role in the party’s success. Despite controversies during the campaign, including disruptions at public meetings, AIMIM’s results underline its growing organisational footprint in Maharashtra’s urban politics.