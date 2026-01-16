 BMC Elections 2026 Results: AIMIM Expands Footprint, Wins 4 Wards In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026 Results: AIMIM Expands Footprint, Wins 4 Wards In Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026 Results: AIMIM Expands Footprint, Wins 4 Wards In Mumbai

AIMIM registered decisive victories across multiple wards with comfortable margins. In Ward No. 134 (M East, Mankhurd Village), AIMIM candidate Mehjabin Atiq Ahmed secured 8,414 votes, defeating Congress candidate Benzir Diwate by a margin of 2,216 votes.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026: AIMIM Expands Footprint, Wins 4 Wards In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sprang a surprise by winning four seats in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party had opened its account in the civic polls in 2017 with just two seats. As per civic rules, AIMIM will now be eligible to appoint a group leader and will also be allotted an office at the BMC headquarters.

AIMIM registered decisive victories across multiple wards with comfortable margins. In Ward No. 134 (M East, Mankhurd Village), AIMIM candidate Mehjabin Atiq Ahmed secured 8,414 votes, defeating Congress candidate Benzir Diwate by a margin of 2,216 votes. In Ward No. 136, AIMIM’s Jameer Kureshi recorded a sweeping win with 14,931 votes, trouncing Samajwadi Party candidate Ruksana Siddique, who polled 4,974 votes, by a massive margin of 9,957 votes.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Trailing From Dahisar Ward No 2; Sena UBT's...
article-image

Also Watch:

Similarly, Ward No. 137 saw AIMIM candidate Patel Shameer emerge victorious with 8,665 votes, defeating Ayesha Rafiq of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), who secured 4,295 votes, resulting in a margin of 4,370 votes. In Ward No. 145, Khairunisa Akbar Hussain of AIMIM won with 7,653 votes, defeating independent candidate Deepak Falod, who garnered 5,558 votes, by 2,095 votes.

FPJ Shorts
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
'Maharashtra Has Given A Befitting Reply...': Sudhanshu Trivedi Hails BJP's Emerging Victory In BMC Elections | VIDEO
'Maharashtra Has Given A Befitting Reply...': Sudhanshu Trivedi Hails BJP's Emerging Victory In BMC Elections | VIDEO
'Savage Jijaji': Robert Vadra's Romantic Wishes For Wife Priyanka Gandhi Go Viral, Power Couple Sets Relationship Goals For 2026!
'Savage Jijaji': Robert Vadra's Romantic Wishes For Wife Priyanka Gandhi Go Viral, Power Couple Sets Relationship Goals For 2026!
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%
Polycab Q3 Profit Jumps 52% YoY To ₹6,955 Crore, Revenue Surges 46%

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maharashtra Has Given A Befitting Reply...': Sudhanshu Trivedi Hails BJP's Emerging Victory In BMC...
'Maharashtra Has Given A Befitting Reply...': Sudhanshu Trivedi Hails BJP's Emerging Victory In BMC...
BMC Elections 2026 Results | 'Jai Shri Ram': BJP's Nitesh Rane Shares Video Mocking Uddhav...
BMC Elections 2026 Results | 'Jai Shri Ram': BJP's Nitesh Rane Shares Video Mocking Uddhav...
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners &...
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners &...
BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory
BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round