BMC Elections 2026 Results: AIMIM Expands Footprint, Wins 4 Wards In Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: AIMIM Expands Footprint, Wins 4 Wards In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sprang a surprise by winning four seats in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party had opened its account in the civic polls in 2017 with just two seats. As per civic rules, AIMIM will now be eligible to appoint a group leader and will also be allotted an office at the BMC headquarters.

AIMIM registered decisive victories across multiple wards with comfortable margins. In Ward No. 134 (M East, Mankhurd Village), AIMIM candidate Mehjabin Atiq Ahmed secured 8,414 votes, defeating Congress candidate Benzir Diwate by a margin of 2,216 votes. In Ward No. 136, AIMIM’s Jameer Kureshi recorded a sweeping win with 14,931 votes, trouncing Samajwadi Party candidate Ruksana Siddique, who polled 4,974 votes, by a massive margin of 9,957 votes.

Similarly, Ward No. 137 saw AIMIM candidate Patel Shameer emerge victorious with 8,665 votes, defeating Ayesha Rafiq of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), who secured 4,295 votes, resulting in a margin of 4,370 votes. In Ward No. 145, Khairunisa Akbar Hussain of AIMIM won with 7,653 votes, defeating independent candidate Deepak Falod, who garnered 5,558 votes, by 2,095 votes.

