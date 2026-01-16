PMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP–Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority With 59 Seats, Stakes Claim To Mayor’s Post

Following the declaration of the Panvel Municipal Corporation election results, an atmosphere of celebration has prevailed across the city. | File Pic

Panvel: Following the declaration of the Panvel Municipal Corporation election results, an atmosphere of celebration has prevailed across the city. The BJP–Mahayuti has taken a decisive step towards forming the civic administration by securing a resounding victory in 59 of the 78 seats. With this clear majority, the BJP has made a strong claim to the Mayor’s post, and the path for forming the municipal government now stands open.

Seat breakup

Out of the total seats contested, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance secured 53 seats through direct contests, while six councillors were elected unopposed.

In contrast, opposition parties suffered setbacks due to a lack of coordination, confusion within the alliance, and issues related to seat-sharing, political observers noted.

Victory celebrations

Following the victory, celebrations erupted across Panvel. The city echoed with slogans such as “Victory to the BJP–Mahayuti,” “Victory to People’s Leader Ramsheth Thakur,” and “One Promise, Prashant Dada.”

