 PMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP–Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority With 59 Seats, Stakes Claim To Mayor’s Post
The BJP–Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, winning 59 of the 78 seats. Of these, 53 seats were won through direct contests while six councillors were elected unopposed. With a clear majority, the BJP has staked claim to the Mayor’s post. Opposition parties were hit by poor coordination and seat-sharing issues.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Following the declaration of the Panvel Municipal Corporation election results, an atmosphere of celebration has prevailed across the city. | File Pic

Panvel: Following the declaration of the Panvel Municipal Corporation election results, an atmosphere of celebration has prevailed across the city. The BJP–Mahayuti has taken a decisive step towards forming the civic administration by securing a resounding victory in 59 of the 78 seats. With this clear majority, the BJP has made a strong claim to the Mayor’s post, and the path for forming the municipal government now stands open.

Seat breakup

Out of the total seats contested, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance secured 53 seats through direct contests, while six councillors were elected unopposed.

BMC Elections 2026 Results: EVM Glitches Hit Kanjurmarg Counting As BJP Sweeps Mulund While...
In contrast, opposition parties suffered setbacks due to a lack of coordination, confusion within the alliance, and issues related to seat-sharing, political observers noted.

Victory celebrations

Following the victory, celebrations erupted across Panvel. The city echoed with slogans such as “Victory to the BJP–Mahayuti,” “Victory to People’s Leader Ramsheth Thakur,” and “One Promise, Prashant Dada.”

