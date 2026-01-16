 BMC Elections 2026 Results: EVM Glitches Hit Kanjurmarg Counting As BJP Sweeps Mulund While Bhandup–Vikhroli Records Split Verdict
Vote counting at a Kanjurmarg West centre faced delays after EVM glitches halted rounds in Bhandup West wards. Counting later resumed after technical fixes. Despite disruptions, the BJP retained its stronghold in the Mulund Assembly segment by winning all six seats. Meanwhile, the Bhandup–Vikhroli belt delivered a split verdict, reflecting a mixed political mandate.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Vote counting at St. Xavier’s High School in Kanjurmarg West faced several technical glitches, causing temporary delays in the BMC election process. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Vote counting at St. Xavier’s High School in Kanjurmarg West faced several technical glitches, causing temporary delays in the BMC election process. Despite these setbacks, the Bharatiya Janata Party successfully retained its stronghold in the Mulund Assembly segment, winning all six seats. Meanwhile, voters in the Bhandup–Vikhroli area delivered a split verdict, reflecting a mixed mandate across multiple parties.

Ward 111 halt

In Bhandup West Ward No. 111, counting was halted shortly after it began when an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned and shut down. Election officials proceeded with other ballot units, completing four rounds of counting, while votes from the faulty machine were taken up later. At the conclusion of Round 5, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) candidate Deepak Sawant emerged victorious with 12,206 votes and was declared elected.

A similar issue occurred in Bhandup West Ward No. 112, where counting was suspended during the fifth round at around 2.30 pm due to a technical fault in an EVM. After a four-hour pause and rectification of the issue, counting resumed. BJP candidate Sakshi Deepak Dalvi was subsequently declared the winner.

Despite these disruptions, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its dominance in the Mulund Assembly segment, winning all six seats in the BMC elections. The only major contest was witnessed in Mulund, where MNS candidate Satyavan Dalvi posed a strong challenge to BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde. In contrast, voters in the Bhandup–Vikhroli belt delivered a split verdict, reflecting a mixed mandate across parties.

Tight contest

In Mulund Ward No. 106, Dalvi, who led in the first three rounds, slipped behind in the fourth round. By the end of that round, Shinde had secured 11,912 votes, narrowly ahead of Dalvi’s 11,769. An initial margin of 143 votes in Shinde’s favour prompted a recount. Following re-tabulation, Shinde was officially declared the winner with 11,897 votes against Dalvi’s 11,733, a final margin of 164 votes.

Big victory

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Niel Somaiya registered a decisive victory in Mulund Ward No. 107, polling 21,229 votes and winning by a margin of 15,005 votes. Thackeray-backed independent candidate Dinesh Jadhav finished a distant second with 6,224 votes.

During the second round of counting in the same ward, Somaiya had secured 12,856 votes against Jadhav’s 1,787, opening up a lead of 11,069 votes. Jadhav raised an objection over the margin, leading authorities to briefly suspend the counting before it resumed.

