BMC Elections 2026 Results: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Fort As 4 Former Mayors Retain Seats Despite Split And Challenges

Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Fort As 4 Former Mayors Retain Seats Despite Split And Challenges | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: In the 2026 BMC elections, four former mayors of Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to hold on to their seats, sending out a clear political message. Their victories came despite tough situations — Mumbai’s last mayor, Kishori Pednekar, faced controversy, while the other former mayors were challenged by candidates from the Shinde Sena, which many believed would split votes.

However, the results showed otherwise. The wins proved that experience, strong local connections and past work still matter to voters. At a time when defections and party splits dominate politics, these results were a boost for Shiv Sena (UBT) and showed that seasoned leaders continue to command public trust.

First major test after Sena split

This was the first BMC election after the split of Shiv Sena into the Thackeray-led and Shinde-led factions, making it a crucial test of strength for both sides.

To retain its traditional bastions in Worli, Mahim and Dadar, Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded its strongest and most reliable candidates — leaders who have consistently won elections over the past three to four terms and enjoy deep grassroots support.

Key victories

Proving the party’s trust, Milind Vaidya, a former mayor, won again from Ward No. 182, defeating BJP candidate Rajan Parkar and continuing his winning streak from the previous election.

In Mahim–Dharavi’s Ward No. 191, Vishakha Raut defeated Priya, the daughter of Shinde Sena’s former MLA Sada Sarvankar. Raut has earlier served as both Mumbai mayor and MLA.

In Ward No. 202, six-time former corporator Shraddha Jadhav registered a convincing victory over BJP candidate Parth Bavkar, reinforcing Shiv Sena (UBT)’s hold in the area.

Pednekar wins amid controversy

Pednekar’s victory, however, came amid controversy. A BJP leader had alleged that Pednekar had submitted a false election affidavit by failing to disclose criminal cases pending against her in her nomination papers for the 2026 civic elections. A formal complaint was also filed with the State Election Commission, seeking action against her.

Also Watch:

Despite the allegations and the political heat surrounding her candidature, Pednekar went on to contest from Ward No. 199 and defeated Shinde Sena’s Rupal Kusale.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/