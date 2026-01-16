 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Tejasvi Ghosalkar Wins Dahisar East Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
Tejasvi is the wife of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead in Borivali in February 2024. She was previously associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) but joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the elections.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Tejasvi Ghosalkar, the BJP–Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance candidate and former corporator, registered a decisive victory from Ward No. 2, winning by a margin of 10,755 votes. She defeated Dhanshree Kolge of Shiv Sena (UBT) in a keenly watched contest in BMC election 2026.

Tejasvi is the wife of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead in Borivali in February 2024. Although Tejasvi had earlier contested from Ward No. 1 in 2017, the Mahayuti alliance fielded her from Ward No. 2 for this election. Tejasvi is also the daughter-in-law of senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar.

