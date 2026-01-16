Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 Results: Independent Candidate Bharat Bhoir Scores Big Win In Ward 14 ‘D’, Emerges Sole Independent Corporator

Independent Candidate Bharat Bhoir Scores Big Win In Ward 14 ‘D’, Emerges Sole Independent Corporator | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16: The general elections to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) were particularly significant as they marked the first civic polls after the inclusion of 14 new villages within the municipal limits.

Amid this backdrop, the most talked-about result emerged from Ward No. 14 ‘D’, where independent candidate Bharat Krishna Bhoir registered a resounding victory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party overall by winning 65 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 42 seats. However, Bhoir’s win stood out in an election largely dominated by party candidates.

Only independent corporator elected

Contesting against nominees from powerful parties such as the BJP and Shiv Sena, Bhoir secured 6,808 votes to clinch a decisive win. His victory also made him the only independent corporator elected in Navi Mumbai, drawing considerable attention in political circles.

Grassroots campaign pays off

Fighting on the ‘Bat’ symbol, Bhoir defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Kulkarni to deliver a surprise result in Ward No. 14 ‘D’. Despite the organisational strength of major parties, Bhoir capitalised on local issues, a strong grassroots connect and an aggressive door-to-door campaign, especially in areas recently brought under the NMMC limits.

