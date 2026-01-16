Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026 Results: Ganesh Naik Powers BJP To First-Ever Solo Majority In NMMC | VIDEO

BJP leader Ganesh Naik celebrates as the party secures its first-ever solo majority in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections | Facebook

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16: Ganesh Naik emerged as the central figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, as the party secured an absolute majority by winning 65 of the 111 seats.

The results marked a setback for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which won 44 seats, in what was widely seen as a prestige battle between two heavyweight leaders.

Polling for the civic body was held on January 15, followed by vote counting on January 16, which confirmed the BJP’s clear majority. This election marked the first time the BJP has won the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on its own strength. The elections were conducted across 28 wards, with around 500 candidates in the fray.

Opposition performance

The BJP’s principal challenger was the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena secured two seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opened its account in the NMMC for the first time, with its candidate winning from Ward No. 12. The Congress and both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party failed to win a single seat.

Strategy and campaign

The BJP campaign in Navi Mumbai was spearheaded by senior leader and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who was given complete freedom by the party leadership to plan and execute the election strategy.

Naik had insisted on contesting the polls independently, arguing that an alliance would limit opportunities for party workers. With the backing of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena contested the elections separately.

Naik led an aggressive campaign, particularly in the Airoli and Belapur constituencies, directly taking on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His sharp attacks and pointed campaign remarks became a major talking point.

One of his statements — that he would “overturn the tanga (horse cart) even if the horses disappear” — was widely interpreted as a direct challenge to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and became symbolic of the fierce political contest, drawing reactions from leaders across rival camps.

Post-result address

Addressing supporters after the results were declared, Naik began by paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thanking the people of Navi Mumbai for their support.

“I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thank the people of Navi Mumbai for the immense trust they have placed in me. In every battle there are ups and downs, but now the time has come to focus only on work,” he said.

Governance priorities

Outlining his priorities for the new term, Naik said he would not allow excessive Floor Space Index (FSI) in the city. “Only limited, usable FSI that supports development without burdening Navi Mumbai will be permitted. My first letter on this issue will be addressed to the Chief Minister. Under no circumstances will I allow Navi Mumbai to be ruined,” he asserted.

Taking a firm stand on civic discipline, Naik said there was no place for outside hawkers in Navi Mumbai. “Local hawkers will be provided proper space through CIDCO. Beggars will not be allowed at traffic signals, and efforts will be made to rehabilitate them by providing dignified livelihoods, including for transgender persons,” he said.

Naik announced that a resolution would be passed within a month to ensure roads free of beggars and unauthorised hawkers. “Playgrounds and gardens will be developed across Navi Mumbai,” he added.

Referring to development in specific areas, Naik said residents of the Khairne–Bonkode area would see progress without displacement. “There will be development without taking their land or spending their money. Unused and unnecessary CIDCO land will remain with the original landowners,” he said.

Warning against undermining city

While refraining from attacking political opponents, Naik warned against attempts to undermine the city. “I will not criticise anyone, but any attempt to insult or undermine Navi Mumbai will not be tolerated,” he said.

With the BJP securing its first-ever solo mandate in Navi Mumbai and Ganesh Naik both symbolically and politically “overturning the tanga” in the contest, the party has set the direction for civic governance in the coming term.

Party-wise Strength

Bharatiya Janata Party: 65

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 42

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): 2

MNS: 1

Independent: 1

