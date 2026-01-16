 NMMC Election Results 2026: BJP Heads For Landslide Victory Over Its Mahayuti Alliance Partner Shiv Sena In Navi Mumbai- DETAILS
Polling for the 2026 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections saw the BJP cross the majority mark, leading in 67 of 109 declared seats, while Shinde-led Shiv Sena led in 29. The Mahayuti allies contested separately. After an eight-year gap, civic polls across Maharashtra also saw the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance secure a clear majority in the BMC elections.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Election Results 2026 | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Polling for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections 2026 was held on January 15 (Thursday) to elect 111 corporators, along with 28 other civic bodies across Maharashtra. As per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark.

Out of 111 seats, trends for 109 seats are out. The saffron party is ahead in 67 seats. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is leading in 29 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is winning two seats, while an Independent is ahead in one seat.

Polling in Navi Mumbai was held to elect 111 corporators across 28 wards. Over 1,100 polling booths were set up across the city. In Navi Mumbai, Mahayuti alliance partners, the BJP and Shiv Sena, contested the polls separately.

For the unversed, the civic polls were held in Maharashtra after a gap of eight years. If we talk about the results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP and Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance has crossed the majority mark of 114 seats, leading in 130 seats. The alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is leading in 70 seats. The Congress is winning only 12 seats, while others, including AIMIM, are ahead in seven seats.

article-image

Exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, with the Thackeray brothers finishing second. In the 2017 elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had secured 84 seats out of the total 227. Shiv Sena had contested the polls in alliance with the BJP. The saffron party had bagged 82 wards.

The BJP is leading in most of the Maharashtra civic polls, including Pune, Jalna and Nagpur.

