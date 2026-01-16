BMC Elections 2026 Results LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins Amid High Security; Fadnavis-Shinde Or Thackerays To Declare Next Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: | FPJ

At Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), responsible for Mumbai’s infrastructure and urban planning, held elections on January 15, 2026, with results to be declared on January 16. Over 1 crore voters were found eligible to elect representatives for all 227 city wards.

In the 2017 BMC polls, Shiv Sena led with 84 seats, closely followed by the BJP with 82. The Congress won 31 seats, NCP 9, MNS 7, Samajwadi Party 6, Independents 5, AIMIM 2 and Akhil Bharatiya Sena 1.

At 10:00 AM

Counting Of Votes Begins Amid High Security

Counting of votes for Mumbai’s BMC elections began on Friday morning at 10 am, with the outcome set to decide control of India’s richest civic body. The process comes amid allegations of cash-for-votes, concerns over erasable ink and voter list discrepancies.

At 9:15 AM

Mumbai Records 52.94% Voter Turnout

Mumbai recorded 52.94 per cent voter turnout in the 2026 BMC polls, but the Maharashtra State Election Commission has yet to release official polling figures for 29 municipal corporations. Counting begins at 10 am, marking the first time it starts without official turnout data.

At 8:45 AM

Preparations At Counting Centres Across Mumbai

Visuals show preparations outside BMC School in Sion Koliwada and Wilson College as vote counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections begins at 10 am across 23 centres.

At 8:30 AM

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Confident On Mahayuti's Victory

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will lead the BMC, citing a development-focused agenda on housing, transport, metro projects, environment, healthcare, education, and sewage management, crediting CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s efforts for favorable trends.

At 8:00 AM

Counting To Begin At 23 Designated Centres Citywide

Counting for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will begin at 10 am on Friday across 23 designated centres, amid heightened security and political tension. The vote count for all 227 wards comes after a stormy polling day marked by allegations of cash-for-votes, technical glitches and voter grievances.

Despite expectations that turnout in the 2026 polls would exceed the 55 per cent recorded in 2017, participation remained below that mark, even after extensive offline and digital voter outreach by the election authorities.

More than 2,300 security personnel have been deployed as the State Election Commission conducts counting in phases, with only two wards being counted at a time per returning officer. This method has drawn criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with Congress leaders calling it suspicious and alleging it could enable manipulation.

Elections Marred By Controversies

The run-up to counting was overshadowed by allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) that the ruling Mahayuti alliance distributed cash and household items to voters. Separately, claims that indelible ink could be erased using acetone triggered controversy, though the SEC has dismissed the charges and ordered an inquiry.

Voters also reported missing names, booth changes and faulty electoral rolls, leading to delays and disputes at polling stations. Exit polls, however, predict a clear edge for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Final results are expected by late evening.